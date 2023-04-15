Queen Camilla 'hurt' by Harry's memoir claims in which he branded her 'dangerous' and a 'villain'

15 April 2023, 23:58

Queen Camilla is said to be 'hurt' by claims made by Harry in memoir betrayal
Queen Camilla is said to be 'hurt' by claims made by Harry in memoir betrayal. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Queen Camilla is said to have been 'hurt' by revelations made by Harry as part of his tell-all memoir Spare, after the prince branded her 'dangerous' and a 'villain'.

According to the Marchioness of Lansdowne, 68, a close friend of the Queen Consort, the royal was left confused when Harry began suggesting she regularly leaked stories about the royal family to the media in order to bolster her image.

As part of the memoir, Harry claimed to have “complex feelings about gaining a step-parent" who he thought "had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar”.

Describing Camilla as leaving "bodies in the street", Harry also claimed his brother William “begged” Charles not to marry her for fear she would become their “wicked stepmother”.

Describing Camilla as leaving "bodies in the street", Harry also claimed his brother William “begged” Charles not to marry her for fear she would become their “wicked stepmother”.
Describing Camilla as leaving "bodies in the street", Harry also claimed his brother William “begged” Charles not to marry her for fear she would become their “wicked stepmother”. Picture: LBC / Alamy

“It was not stamping of feet or gnashing of teeth, it was much more of an eye-roll response,” an aide told the Sunday Times in response to the book's revelations.

The Marchioness of Lansdowne is one of six women named as the “Queen’s companions” and is described as a close confident of the Queen Consort.

A new role that replaces the traditional and widely outdated term ladies-in-waiting, the Marchioness is a deputy lieutenant of Wiltshire and interior designer, otherwise known as Fiona Shelburne.

Read more: King Charles 'cuts non-royal dukes from guest list' in coronation culling

Read more: Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate' and 'would have gone to the coronation if she had a prominent role'

“Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts,” Lansdowne adds on the subject.

“But she doesn’t let it get to her. Her philosophy is always, ‘Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down — least said, soonest mended.’”

“It was not stamping of feet or gnashing of teeth, it was much more of an eye-roll response,” an aide told the Sunday Times in response to the book's revelations.
“It was not stamping of feet or gnashing of teeth, it was much more of an eye-roll response,” an aide told the Sunday Times in response to the book's revelations. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The claims Camilla felt wounded follow a series of television interviews conducted in order to promote the Prince's book.

The former Mrs Parker Bowles was once declared “the most hated woman in Britain", widely seen as the villain in Princess Diana’s story.

It follows the news King Charles is understood to have cut non-royal dukes from the guest list for his coronation.

King Charles' coronation - due to take place in three weeks - will mark the beginning of a new era for the monarchy with several changes said to be introduced for the slimmed-down event.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak scraps plans to build fourteen smart motorways citing a lack of public trust

Rishi Sunak scraps plans to build fourteen smart motorways citing soaring costs and a lack of public trust

Tel Aviv demo

Israeli protests over legal overhaul show no signs of slowing

Animal rights campaigners have closed the M57 near Aintree after glueing themselves to the road in protest of Saturday's Grand National.

Animal rights protestors close M57 after glueing themselves to the road amid Grand National protests

Terracotta figurine

Archaeologists in Italy unearth ancient dolphin statuette

Devil worshipper who escaped from secure hospital following incarceration for the murder of his cousin detained by police

Devil worshipper who escaped from secure hospital following detention for the murder of his cousin is found by police

Smoke in Khartoum

Wider conflict feared as Sudan’s army and rival force clash

Holy fire

Christian faithful celebrate ‘Holy Fire’ under restrictions

Donald Trump

‘Indictment bump’ helps Trump raise 34m dollars so far in 2023

Favourite Corach Rambler wins 2023 Grand National after protestors fail to stop race

Favourite Corach Rambler wins 2023 Grand National following the arrest of 23 protestors

Grand National delayed as animal rights protesters breach security's 'ring of fire' and invade racecourse

Grand National delayed as animal rights protesters breach security's 'ring of fire' and invade racecourse

Violent clashes erupt in Sudan as US ambassador and embassy staff take refuge

Violent clashes erupt in Sudan as US ambassador takes refuge amid reports of civilian deaths

Man arrested

Japanese Prime Minister unhurt after blast during campaign event

Bus wreckage

Thirteen dead after bus carrying music troupe crashes

Paul O'Grady's cause of death has been revealed

Paul O'Grady's cause of death confirmed after 'unexpectedly' passing away at home

Germany Nuclear Shutdown rally

Powering down: Final hours for Germany’s last nuclear plants

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate'

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate' and 'would have gone to the coronation if she had a prominent role'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke is seen rising from a neighbourhood in Khartoum, Sudan

At least three dead in Sudan as battles break out between army and paramilitary

A local resident looks at his home, which was damaged a Russian rocket attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Friday

Ukraine awaits US missile system after latest Russian strike

A view of the TikTok app logo

TikTok ban gets final approval by Montana’s Republican legislature

Bud Light's partnership with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney drew backlash.

Anheuser-Busch CEO breaks silence over Bud Light partnership with trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney
Demonstrators run in tear gas during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, on Friday

Macron’s unpopular pension plan enacted into French law

Protesters gathered outside the racecourse to demonstrate

Three arrested as animal rights activists gather at Aintree ahead of 'plot to stop' Grand National
Several non-royal dukes are understood to have not been invited to the coronation

King Charles 'cuts non-royal dukes from guest list' in coronation culling

A loud explosion was heard during the Japanese PM"s visit

Man arrested after 'smoke bomb' thrown at Japanese PM just months after assassination of Shinzo Abe
Nurses will return to the picket line amid the ongoing pay dispute

A&E, cancer units and intensive care to be hit for first time in fresh nurses strike on May bank holiday
Baby Finley was burnt and beaten in the days before his murder on Christmas Day, 2020

Social workers visited baby boy's house two days before he was murdered by parents - but were told 'he is not very well'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles' Coronation concert line-up includes Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among star-studded line-up for King Charles' Coronation concert
King Charles hopes his Coronation will help heal Royal Family rifts

King Charles wants the Coronation to 'mend family rifts' but William still furious with Harry over book claims
Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans

Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died
Matt Frei disputes with Edwina Currie

'Don't blame the Ukraine war for the nursing shortage': Matt Frei debates with former Health Minister Edwina Currie
Charles, Camilla and Andrew Castle

‘The coronation brings us all together,’ argues Andrew Castle caller

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left
Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary
'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race
Kirstie Allsopp said she believes stamp duty is acting as a deterrent to older people downsizing.

Stamp duty 'doesn't work' and pensioners should be paid to downsize, says Kirstie Allsopp

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit