Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: When and where will it be held and how can I watch it?

Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British monarch to have their funeral at Westminster Abbey since 1760.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died on Thursday (September 8) aged 96.

She is succeeded by her eldest son, the Prince of Wales, who now becomes King Charles III.

Official plans for her funeral and how to pay tribute to Her Majesty will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace in the coming days.

Official plans for her funeral and how to pay tribute to Her Majesty will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace in the coming days.

Here's what we can expect:

When is the Queen's funeral? Latest reports suggest that the state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19. The day will begin at 9am, when Big Ben will sound its bell hammer, muffled with a leather pad. The Queen's funeral cortege will arrive at Westminster Abbey at around 11am.

Where will the Queen's funeral be held? The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London. Queen Elizabeth II will be the first British monarch to have her funeral there since 1760.

Will there be a funeral procession? The Queen's coffin will rest at Westminster Hall before the funeral, and will be carried to the nearby abbey on the morning of the funeral. The long procession will take place after the funeral. There will be a full military parade, with appearances from the Navy and the RAF, as the coffin comes down The Mall. The parade will finish at Hyde Park Corner, where the hearse will then travel by road to Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her parents and the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Will there be a bank holiday for Queen’s funeral? There has yet to be a final decision on whether the day of the Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday. However, it will be treated as an unofficial bank holiday by many, with some businesses closing down and workers sent home. The period of mourning begins on Friday (September 9) and lasts for 10 days.

Will I be able to attend the Queen's funeral? Queen Elizabeth II in 2020. Picture: Getty Members of the public will be able to pay their respects as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral. You will not be able to attend the actual funeral unless you're one of 2,000 guests specifically invited to Westminster Abbey. However, you can head to The Mall. Bollards will be removed to make space for members of the public to pay their respect. The nearest Tube stations to The Mall are Hyde Park Corner, Green Park, Charing Cross and St James's Park. Church services will be held across the country, with books of condolence in public buildings and online.

How can I watch and follow the Queen's funeral? TV cameras will be allowed inside Westminster Abbey, and the funeral will air live on TV around the world. LBC will also be covering the event live. There are also expected to be big screens put up across London and the UK, so that people can watch in large gatherings.

Who will be attending the funeral? King Charles and the Queen Consort will attend with their family. Picture: Getty Full details of the funeral have yet to be announced, but it is expected that all senior members of the Royal Family will attend. This will include King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall (Prince William and Kate Middleton), the Princess Royal (Princess Anne), the Earl of Essex (Prince Edward), the Duke of York (Prince Andrew), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan), and each of their children. Heads of state, prime ministers, presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will also be invited to attend the Abbey.

What will happen at the funeral? The Queen herself played a large role in the preparations for her funeral. The plans have been in place for decades, and have been approved by King Charles III. Initial plans involved the Queen’s coffin to process on a gun carriage pulled by naval ratings using ropes instead of horses, with military personnel also lining the streets. The service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, and a national two minutes silence is expected to be held. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will give the sermon, and Prime Minister Liz Truss may be called to read a lesson. In the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the Royal family.