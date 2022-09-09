Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: When and where will it be held and how can I watch it?

9 September 2022, 13:47 | Updated: 9 September 2022, 13:48

The Queen's funeral will take place within two weeks of her death
The Queen's funeral will take place within two weeks of her death. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British monarch to have their funeral at Westminster Abbey since 1760.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died on Thursday (September 8) aged 96.

She is succeeded by her eldest son, the Prince of Wales, who now becomes King Charles III.

Read more: Gun salutes, church bells and an address from King Charles III: Britain begins tributes to Queen Elizabeth

Official plans for her funeral and how to pay tribute to Her Majesty will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace in the coming days.

Here's what we can expect:

  1. When is the Queen's funeral?

    Latest reports suggest that the state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19.

    The day will begin at 9am, when Big Ben will sound its bell hammer, muffled with a leather pad.

    Read more: King Charles announces grieving royals will mourn for at least two weeks as crowds gather at Buckingham Palace

    The Queen’s funeral cortege will arrive at Westminster Abbey at around 11am.

  2. Where will the Queen's funeral be held?

    The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey
    The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

    The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London.

    Queen Elizabeth II will be the first British monarch to have her funeral there since 1760.

  3. Will there be a funeral procession?

    The Queen's coffin will rest at Westminster Hall before the funeral, and will be carried to the nearby abbey on the morning of the funeral.

    Read more: From stamps and cash to the national anthem: the things that will change now Charles is King

    The long procession will take place after the funeral. There will be a full military parade, with appearances from the Navy and the RAF, as the coffin comes down The Mall.

    The parade will finish at Hyde Park Corner, where the hearse will then travel by road to Windsor Castle.

    Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her parents and the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

  4. Will there be a bank holiday for Queen’s funeral?

    There has yet to be a final decision on whether the day of the Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday. However, it will be treated as an unofficial bank holiday by many, with some businesses closing down and workers sent home.

    The period of mourning begins on Friday (September 9) and lasts for 10 days.

  5. Will I be able to attend the Queen's funeral?

    Queen Elizabeth II in 2020
    Queen Elizabeth II in 2020. Picture: Getty

    Members of the public will be able to pay their respects as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

    The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral.

    You will not be able to attend the actual funeral unless you’re one of 2,000 guests specifically invited to Westminster Abbey.

    Read more: Queen died 'with Charles and Anne' at her bedside as other Royals rushed in vain to be by her side

    However, you can head to The Mall. Bollards will be removed to make space for members of the public to pay their respect.

    The nearest Tube stations to The Mall are Hyde Park Corner, Green Park, Charing Cross and St James’s Park.

    Church services will be held across the country, with books of condolence in public buildings and online.

  6. How can I watch and follow the Queen's funeral?

    TV cameras will be allowed inside Westminster Abbey, and the funeral will air live on TV around the world.

    LBC will also be covering the event live.

    There are also expected to be big screens put up across London and the UK, so that people can watch in large gatherings.

  7. Who will be attending the funeral?

    King Charles and the Queen Consort will attend with their family
    King Charles and the Queen Consort will attend with their family. Picture: Getty

    Full details of the funeral have yet to be announced, but it is expected that all senior members of the Royal Family will attend.

    This will include King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall (Prince William and Kate Middleton), the Princess Royal (Princess Anne), the Earl of Essex (Prince Edward), the Duke of York (Prince Andrew), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan), and each of their children.

    Heads of state, prime ministers, presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will also be invited to attend the Abbey.

  8. What will happen at the funeral?

    The Queen herself played a large role in the preparations for her funeral.

    The plans have been in place for decades, and have been approved by King Charles III.

    Initial plans involved the Queen’s coffin to process on a gun carriage pulled by naval ratings using ropes instead of horses, with military personnel also lining the streets.

    The service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, and a national two minutes silence is expected to be held. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will give the sermon, and Prime Minister Liz Truss may be called to read a lesson.

    In the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the Royal family.

  9. How else can I pay respects?

    The Nation Mourns The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Nation Mourns The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

    Buckingham Palace has issued a guide on how the British public can take part in the period of national mourning.

    It reads:

    • At Buckingham Palace members of the public will be guided to lay floral tributes at dedicated sites in The Green Park or Hyde Park. Flowers left outside the gates of Buckingham Palace will be moved to The Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks. Further guidance will be issued by The Royal Parks.
    • At Windsor Castle, floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the Castle every evening, and placed on the Castle Chapter grass on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.
    • At the Sandringham Estate, members of the public are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates.
    • At Balmoral Castle, floral tributes can be left at the Main Gate.
    • At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, members of the public are encouraged to give floral tributes to the Wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the Forecourt grass in front of the North Turret of the Palace.
    • At Hillsborough Castle, floral tributes may be laid on the Castle Forecourt, in front of the main gates.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Landmarks around the world were lit up in the Union Jack colours to pay tribute to the monarch, with the Sydney Opera House projecting an image of the Queen on one of its sails.

World unites to pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' Queen who 'defined an era'

Thankfully, the bomb killed no one but 200 people were injured

Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences over IRA’s 1996 Manchester bombing

asas

MPs fall silent in poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Breaking
The Queen's death has been marked with gun salutes and the ringing of church bells across the country

96 gun salute echoes across Britain as church bells ring to mark death of Queen

Changes as the crown ascends to King Charles

From stamps and cash to the national anthem: the things that will change now Charles is King

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have arrived at Buckingham Palace

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greet cheering crowds as they arrive at Buckingham Palace

Weekend football games cancelled as sport pays tribute

Premier League calls off weekend matches as sporting world pays tribute to The Queen

Prince Harry was seen consoling an airport worker

Grieving Harry consoles airport worker before flying back from Balmoral after Queen's death

The service will be held at St Paul's Cathedral

How to get tickets for the memorial service for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral

Gun salutes are expected today in Hyde Park, with the guns firing 96 times, one for each year of the Queen's life.

Gun salutes, church bells and an address from King Charles III: Britain begins tributes to Queen Elizabeth

The Queen's eldest children Charles and Anne were the only members of the Royal Family who made it to the Queen's bedside in time

Queen died 'with Charles and Anne' at her bedside as other Royals rushed in vain to be by her side

Tearful mourners have gathered outside the royal residences up and down the UK

King Charles announces grieving royals will mourn for at least two weeks as crowds gather at Buckingham Palace

What is Operation London Bridge?

Operation London Bridge: What happens now the Queen has died?

Live
Memorial events to the Queen are under way

Live updates: King Charles returns to London as memorials to Queen Elizabeth begin

The Queen was pictured grinning by the fireplace

Queen's final picture: Smiling monarch in front of roaring fire in Balmoral drawing room she loved

ssccdsaca

From Andrew and Harry to the environment: What the UK can expect from King Charles III

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Queen during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2015

Tributes continue to pour in across the globe after death of the Queen

US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at a media conference after a meeting of Nato ambassadors at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Ukrainian army making gains but war likely to drag on, say US and Nato

A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in territory under Russian military control in south-eastern Ukraine in May

Ukrainian nuclear plant ‘operating in emergency mode’ as war persists

Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II welcome guests invited to a reception hosted by Queen Margrethe at the Natural History Museum in 2000

Denmark’s Margrethe dampens jubilee celebrations after death of Queen

Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan

UN chief asks world to ‘massively’ help flood-hit Pakistan

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s brother denies extortion attempt against French football star

Bernard Shaw in his office at CNN’s Washington bureau in 2001

Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor, dies aged 82

Glassmaker

Ukraine war hits James Bond movies’ glassmaker

Brussels

EU nations seek joint approach to contain energy price

Donald Trump

US grand jury probing Trump leadership PAC – reports

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London