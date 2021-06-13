Queen to meet Joe Biden for tea and Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle

13 June 2021, 10:02

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will meet the Queen for tea at Windsor on Sunday
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will meet the Queen for tea at Windsor on Sunday. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The Queen is set to greet US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle with a Guard of Honour and afternoon tea.

The couple will visit her Berkshire royal residence on Sunday after introducing themselves at a reception for G7 leaders at the Eden Project.

Their latest meeting comes the day after the Queen received her official birthday gift from the nation's armed forces - a ceremony of pomp and pageantry in her honour - which was held at the castle.

Read more: Scaled-back Trooping the Colour takes place for Queen's official birthday

The traditional Trooping the Colour, which is normally staged in London, was ruled out for the second successive year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The carefully choreographed arrangements to welcome Mr Biden echo the welcome given to Donald Trump in 2018, when the controversial former president travelled to Windsor to meet the monarch.

Mr Trump and the Queen had afternoon tea together in the castle's Oak Room, with the meeting lasting longer than expected.

It was due to last around half an hour but overran by almost 20 minutes, prompting speculation about what was discussed.

In 2008, US President George W Bush enjoyed a traditional English afternoon spread of tea, small sandwiches and cakes

Read more: US First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Kate Middleton meet for first time

The Queen will greet the Bidens at the dais in the castle's quadrangle, where the Guard of Honour formed of The Queen's Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards will give a Royal Salute and the US national anthem will be played.

The Queen enjoyed her official birthday Trooping the Colour ceremony
The Queen enjoyed her official birthday Trooping the Colour ceremony. Picture: PA Images
Former US President Donald Trump was greeted by a Guard of Honour when he met the Queen in 2018
Former US President Donald Trump was greeted by a Guard of Honour when he met the Queen in 2018. Picture: PA Images

Mr Biden will then accompany the Officer Commanding the Guard of Honour, Major James Taylor, and Major General Christopher Ghika to inspect the Honour Guard before returning to the dais to watch the military march-past.

In 2018, the Queen accompanied Mr Trump to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor.

Escorting a visiting head of state to inspect the troops is a role that usually fell to the late Duke of Edinburgh, before he retired in 2017.

Explained: G7 Summit dates, Cornwall location and participating countries

There have been 14 US presidents during the Queen's 69-year reign - from Harry S Truman to Mr Biden.

Mr Biden, who is in the UK for the G7 summit, will be the 13th American leader to meet the monarch, with Lyndon B Johnson the only one the Queen has not met.

Latest News

See more Latest News

(File photo) G7 leaders pose for pictures a day before beach barbecue

Downing Street defends 'Covid-secure' beach barbecue for G7 leaders
Scene of a gas explosion in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei province

Gas explosion in central China kills at least 12

Dominic Raab has told LBC the Government will continue its "cautious and careful" approach to easing lockdown restrictions

Govt to remain 'cautious and careful' in lifting lockdown restrictions, Raab tells LBC
Scientists say they have developed an alarm that detects Covid in a room within 15 minutes

Covid ceiling alarm developed 'to detect virus in a room within 15 minutes'
Jeff Bezos

28 million dollar auction bid wins ride into space with Jeff Bezos
Photographer David Carlier takes pictures of the Swiss Aletsch glacier, the longest glacier in Europe, in Fieschertal

Swiss vote on whether to hike taxes to fight climate change

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lobsided' in approach to Northern Ireland

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lobsided' in approach to Northern Ireland
Frontline worker 'really really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours

Frontline worker 'really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours
David Lammy: Fans booing England taking the knee 'a disgrace'

David Lammy: Fans booing England taking the knee 'a disgrace'
Caller demands people offended by 'empire' in honours 'find somewhere else to live'

Caller: People offended by word 'empire' should 'find somewhere else to live'
Former Taoiseach: Northern Irish people don't want a United Ireland 'in near term'

Former Taoiseach: Northern Irish people don't want a United Ireland 'in near term'
'People shouldn't be bullied' into taking the knee, Tory Minister insists

'People shouldn't be bullied' into taking the knee, Tory Minister insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London