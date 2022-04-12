Queen gives blessing to revealing 'lockdown' book set to rival Harry's tell-all memoir

The Queen and Prince Harry are now both set to publish literature revealing previously-untold royal secrets. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Queen has reportedly given her blessing for a trusted aide to write a book revealing her Covid lockdown secrets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The book, by Royal dresser Angela Kelly, will rival Harry's detailed biography, which is due out in the autumn.

The new edition of the 2019 book by Ms Kelly, will feature a chapter covering the efforts to keep the monarch safe during the Covid pandemic as well as details about the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, according to the Sun.

The new chapter in The Other Side of the Coin will be published in May as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Read more: Queen admits feeling 'tired and exhausted' after frightening Covid battle

Read more: Royals share touching Philip tribute as Queen marks first anniversary of duke's death

Publisher HarperCollins was quoted as saying: "The Queen personally gave Angela her blessing to share their unparalleled bond with the world and Angela is the first serving member of the Royal Household to be given this extraordinary permission."

Publishing director Katya Shipster said the "beautiful new edition" of the book will commemorate the Queen's 70-year reign, and "bring the content of the book right up to date following the unprecedented events of the past two years", according to the paper.

The chapter will be written by royal dresser Angela Kelly. Picture: Alamy

But Harry, who is currently working on his own tell-all memoire, has reportedly clashed with Ms Kelly in the past.

It is thought they argued over Megan's choice of tiara for the wedding in 2018.

The fallout reportedly led to the Queen speaking to Harry, after he told Ms Kelly "what Megan wants, Megan gets".

Read more: The Queen pulls out of Maundy Day church service and Prince Charles will take her place

Read more: Prince Charles begged Jimmy Savile for help with Royal PR, secret letters reveal

The Royal Household implemented a strict policy to keep the Queen from catching Covid.

Dubbed HMS Bubble, it protected the Queen for almost two years.

She eventually did contract the virus, but by that point the was triple-vaccinated and the less severe Omicron variant was dominant in the UK.

She suffered "cold-like symptoms", according to Buckingham Palace, and continued light duties throughout her illness.

However, she recently admitted the virus left her "tired and exhausted" when speaking to NHS staff and Covid survivors in a virtual hospital visit.