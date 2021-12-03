Breaking News

Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire cricket's entire coaching team leave club in wake of racism scandal

3 December 2021, 12:14 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 13:11

Director of cricket Martyn Moxon and first team coach Andrew Gayle are among 16 members of the coaching team to leave Yorkshire County Cricket club.
Director of cricket Martyn Moxon and first team coach Andrew Gayle are among 16 members of the coaching team to leave Yorkshire County Cricket club. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Sophie Barnett

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have confirmed director of cricket Martyn Moxon, head coach Andrew Gale and the entire coaching team have left the club in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

It follows former player Azeem Rafiq's testimony to MPs on "institutional" racism at the club - with his revelations sending shockwaves through English cricket.

The 30-year-old shared experiences of racial harassment and discrimination during his time at Yorkshire, during a first stint between 2008 and 2014 and a second time between 2016 and 2018.

An ESPNCricinfo report said that an investigation by Yorkshire found the repeated use of the slur "P***", used by a teammate at Rafiq, was "friendly banter".

The former cricketer said he was close to taking his own life as he detailed the "inhuman" treatment he encountered to the the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, adding he felt "isolated, humiliated at times".

Read more: Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews Azeem Rafiq

Read more: Yorkshire County Cricket coach suspended over 'historic tweet'

The club has been heavily criticised for its handling of the affair and an independent review into governance at the county is underway.

The club's first-team coach, Andrew Gale, was suspended in November "pending a disciplinary hearing" over a historic tweet.

Gale had previously told the Jewish News that he had been "completely unaware" of the meaning of an offensive, anti-Semitic word he used in a historic and subsequently deleted tweet, after the newspaper reported the story.

Meanwhile, Martyn Moxon, the club's director of cricket, has been absent from work due to a "stress related illness".

Read more: Yorkshire County Cricket Club appoint new chairman amid racism storm

There had been calls for Moxon to resign in recent weeks, over Yorkshire's handling of the racism allegations by Rafiq - who claimed many of those in the coaching staff had been part of the problem.

Rafiq previously said: "They have consistently failed to take responsibility for what happened on their watch and must go. I urge them to do the right thing and resign to make way for those who will do what is needed for the club's future."

The chairman of the club, Roger Hutton, resigned following the revelation, with Lord Patel taking over as both chair and director.

In recent weeks, Rafiq came under fire after antisemitic messages he sent in 2011 emerged online.

In a social media post, the former bowlersaid: "I was sent an image of this exchange from early 2011 today. I have gone back to check my account and it is me – I have absolutely no excuses.

"I am ashamed of this exchange and have now deleted it so as not to cause further offence. I was 19 at the time and I hope and believe I am a different person today.

"I am incredibly angry at myself and I apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who is rightly offended by this."

It comes after The Times uncovered messages sent to Ateeq Javid, the former Warwickshire and Leicestershire player, in which Rafiq is seen making disparaging comments about an unnamed Jewish person.

Board of Deputies of British Jews president Marie Van Der Zyl said: "Azeem Rafiq has suffered terribly at the hands of racists in cricket so he will well understand the hurt this exchange will cause to Jews who have supported him.

"His apology certainly seems heartfelt and we have no reason to believe he is not completely sincere."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Arthur's dad and stepmother will be sentenced later today

PM says "questions need to be answered" after murder of 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Grenfell united said news of the deal had "shattered" them

'Deeply disrespectful': Mercedes F1 team sign deal with firm linked to Grenfell Tower tragedy

West London

The Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by 'sad and disgraceful' disorder, the review said.

England thug 'hijacked' child wheelchair user to blag his way into Euro 2020 final

Dame Cressida Dick said no complaints have been received over Downing Street parties last winter.

Met says no complaints received over No 10 'lockdown parties' as Labour demands probe

The Met Commissioner said it “pains me horribly” when she thinks of the teenagers killed by knife crime

Knife crime 'a stain on our city' says Met chief as deaths near 5 year high

Alec Baldwin in his interview with ABC.

Alec Baldwin says he feels no guilt over Halyna Hutchins fatal shooting

Exclusive
Dame Cressida Dick spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Commissioner at Breakfast.

Met chief 'doesn't accept' failure as poll reveals only half of Londoners trust the force

Only half of Londoners trust the Met, an exclusive poll for LBC has found

Exclusive LBC poll: Only half of Londoners trust the Met

Exclusive
(L-R) Sophie Watson, Phoebe Kowhai, and Lexi Covaulsen from Cambridge Girl Talk are among students who spoke to LBC

'Predators down the hall': Students tell of spiking epidemic plaguing universities

Eamon Kelly, 58, has been jailed for spiking pub-goers drink.

Man jailed for spiking drink in London pub with viagra with intention of sexual assault

Covid booster vaccines were tested in a government-funded study.

Covid booster jabs are likely to protect against Omicron variant, study suggests

Arthur, left, was killed by Emma Tustin and her partner Thomas Hughes, his father

Police bodycam footage shows 'evil' murderer stepmum claim Arthur, six, attacked her

New Old Bexley and Sidcup MP Louie French.

Tories hold Old Bexley and Sidcup in by-election after death of MP James Brokenshire

The chef gave 32 people food poisoning with shepherd's pie.

Pub chef sentenced after woman died and 31 taken ill from undercooked shepherd's pie

Funding is being released to hospitals across England.

NHS receives £700m boost to tackle growing backlogs and 'tough' winter ahead

Homophobic and transphobic hate crimes saw an increase after Covid restrictions were eased.

Homophobic and transphobic hate crimes surge after end of Covid lockdowns

Latest News

See more Latest News

George Kordahi

Lebanese minister resigns in bid to ease crisis with Saudis

Pakistan Sri Lanka

Pakistani mob kills Sri Lankan over alleged blasphemy

Lamine Diack

Lamine Diack, ex-IAAF chief who was convicted of corruption, dies at 88
Dr Takeshi Kasai

WHO says experience gained in tackling Delta variant will help fight Omicron
Cyprus Pope

Pope laments ‘hostility and prejudice’ with Cypriot Orthodox

India Storm

Tropical storm brewing in Bay of Bengal off Indian coast

George Kordahi

Lebanon’s information minister to resign in bid to ease crisis with Saudis
Joe Biden

Omicron variant found in at least five US states

The Pope and Archbishop Chrysostomos

Pope meets Cyprus’ Orthodox leader in bid to strengthen ties

The French Prime Minister has turned down British patrols for Calais beaches.

Migrant crisis: France rejects calls for British border patrols amid growing tensions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images
Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal
The Science Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Government not trying to tell public who they should kiss or where', minister says
'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC
The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid denies Boris Johnson broke Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party
The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Wes Streeting: Government 'falling well short' of half a million daily booster jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police