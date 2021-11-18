Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews Azeem Rafiq

By EJ Ward

Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq whose allegations of racism have engulfed the sport has given an in-depth interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari.

The cricketer at the heart of an emerging racism scandal in the sport told LBC he is ready and willing to accept apologies from those he has accused - in particular Gary Ballance.

Read more: Azeem Rafiq: Caller tells LBC he was afraid to get on a train after racist attack

Azeem also revealed to Nick Ferrari excluding Essex and Yorkshire, there are five other counties where he has been approached by players who have experienced similar racism.

Read more: England cricket stars apologise to Azeem Rafiq after 'disturbing' racism allegations

During the exchange, the cricketer admitted he would not want his son picking up a bat.

You can watch the full video at the top of the page.