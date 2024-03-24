Raheem Sterling 'furious' after former Liverpool official says he and 4 other black stars 'could be in jail if not for football'

24 March 2024, 13:37

Raheem Sterling was offended by Stuart Webber's claim he could have ended up in jail if not for football
Raheem Sterling was offended by Stuart Webber's claim he could have ended up in jail if not for football. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Raheem Sterling is said to have reacted with fury after a former Liverpool official said he and four other black players could be in jail if they hadn't achieved success in football.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stuart Webber, who was head of youth recruitment at Liverpool from 2009-2012 and left his job as sporting director at Norwich in November, made the comments while discussing a charity climb of Mount Everest.

He was referring to Sterling, who he signed for Liverpool as a youngster in 2010, former Norwich players Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis, Norwich striker Abu Kamara and Norwich winger Jonathan Rowe.

Read more: King Charles' cousin on the run after hurling racist abuse in McDonald's and threatening to stab social worker

Read more: Two British Airways cabin crew fired for racist gesture mocking Asian passengers

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling. Picture: Getty

Speaking in an interview with local paper The Pink Un, Webber said of his charity efforts: "We want to help the guys who really need it, not the ones who are maybe privileged. I saw that with our young footballers.

"Jonny Rowe wouldn’t mind me saying it but him, Abu Kamara, Max (Aarons), Jamal (Lewis), Raheem (Sterling) back in the day at Liverpool, where they come from it had to work out for them in football, because the alternative is potentially jail or something else."

Stuart Webber
Stuart Webber. Picture: Getty

All of the players, including Sterling, were offended by Webber's comments, for which Webber has since apologised.

He is said to be "gutted" by his mistake, and has contacted the players and their families to say sorry.

But Troy Townsend of anti-racist football organisation Kick it Out slammed Webber for his remarks.

"Racially profiling current and former players," he said. "Football or jail is it then? Absolute disgrace!"

The players' families also reacted with fury at the suggestion they could have ended up in prison. Aarons' mother Amber said Webber's words amounted to "casual racism".

Max Aarons
Max Aarons. Picture: Getty

She posted on Twitter: "I’m shocked at Stuart Webber's casual racism and blatant disrespect for all of these black players and their families.

"As @maxaarons2 mum and a good friend of @jamal_lewis1 mum I know there is not a chance any of those boys, now would have been in jail."

Lewis' mother, Catrina, also said: 'That’s not true at all…. Very unprofessional comment to make!!! How can that assumption be made Stuart???"

Aarons' mother said in reply: "Inherent racism, I can’t think of more professional and level headed people than the players SW has labelled."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The ground and first floors of the three-storey house were destroyed by the fire

Man in his 60s charged with arson and carrying a fake gun after Hackney house fire

Kate 'wrote every word' of speech revealing cancer diagnosis and 'timed the announcement for her children'

Kate 'wrote every word' of speech revealing cancer diagnosis and 'timed the announcement for her children'

Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco

Two men arrested in probe into 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman

Four people died in the horror crash

Four people killed in horror crash on country lane in early hours of Sunday morning

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart to be given Mark Twain Prize for American Humour

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher 'on the downwards slide' as ex-Oasis star reveals serious health woes and gives up party lifestyle

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip

Fleeing Palestinians describe Israeli raid on Gaza Strip hospital

A man lights candles at the fence next to the Crocus City Hall in Moscow

Families await news on loved ones after Moscow concert hall attack

Parents wait for news about the kidnapped children

More than 130 children freed in Nigeria more than two weeks after abduction

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt says government 'committed' to pensions triple lock, but refuses to confirm WASPI compensation

Pauly-Boi, Jolene and Betsy have all gone missing along with their mother

Three children who went missing in Cheltenham found 'safe and well', as woman arrested

The UK could get some unseasonable snowfall

Exact date Brits to be hit with three-day snow blast as temperatures drop back below zero, despite start of spring

Pope Francis celebrates the Palm Sunday mass in St Peter’s Square

Pope makes last-minute decision not to deliver Palm Sunday Mass homily

David Beckham with his parents

David Beckham says his father 'only told him he was proud of him after he played 100 times for England'

Author Laurent de Brunhoff with a Babar cuddly toy

Babar author Laurent de Brunhoff dies aged 98

Russia and Ukraine have traded blows

Ukraine says it hit two Russian ships in Crimea, as Russian missiles rain down on Kyiv and Lviv

Latest News

See more Latest News

A banner in Dakar encourages people to vote in the presidential election

Voting under way in Senegal presidential election

Labour's Anneliese Dodds on Sunday

Anneliese Dodds says Labour will hire more NHS staff to cut cancer waiting times, after Kate reveals diagnosis
A memorial service is held at the site of the battle of Horseshoe Bend in Alabama

Muscogee Creek Nation marks 210th anniversary of battle of Horseshoe Bend

Russia Shooting

Putin says gunmen who attacked Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine

King Charles praised Kate's courage following her announcement on Friday.

Kate had 'emotional' private lunch with Charles as she sought advice before revealing cancer diagnosis to the world
ISIS released shocking footage of the Moscow attack

ISIS releases shocking video of Moscow concert hall attack after gunmen kill 154, including children
Election 2024

Joe Biden and Donald Trump win Louisiana’s presidential primary

An eight-year-old girl who overcame her cancer battle and was supported by the Princess of Wales 'is deeply saddened' by her recent cancer announcement, her mother has said

Girl who overcame cancer battle with support from Princess of Wales is 'deeply saddened' by Kate's cancer diagnosis
US says it warned Russia of imminent 'extremist' attack weeks ago but Putin points finger at Ukraine despite ISIS claim

US says it warned Russia of imminent 'extremist' attack weeks ago but Putin points finger at Ukraine despite ISIS claim
Prince and Princess of Wales 'extremely grateful' and 'moved by public's support' after Kate's cancer announcement

Prince and Princess of Wales 'extremely grateful' and 'moved by public's support' after Kate's cancer announcement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is planning to lead the Royal Family at the Easter Sunday service next week in a public 'show of unity'

King Charles hopes to lead Royals at 'Easter Lite' service in 'show of unity' amid his and Kate's cancer treatment
The Middleton family have continued to rally around the Princess of Wales after she publically announced her cancer diagnosis Friday evening

Middleton family rallies around Kate as brother tells Princess: 'We will climb this mountain with you'
British people have rallied behind Kate after she revealed her cancer diagnosis

Nation unites behind Kate: Supporters across the UK send princess best wishes after she reveals cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit