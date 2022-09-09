Read it in full: King Charles III's first address to the nation as monarch

9 September 2022, 19:20

King Charles III addresses the nation for the first time as monarch
King Charles III addresses the nation for the first time as monarch. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

King Charles III said his mother is "mourned most deeply in her passing" as he addressed the nation for the first time as monarch this evening.

Read his full speech below:

"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. 

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example. 

"Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. 

"That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.             

"Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than seventy years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations. 

"In 1947, on her twenty-first birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples. 

"That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. 

"She made sacrifices for duty. 

"Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss. 

"In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as Nations. 

"The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign. 

"And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people. 

"I pay tribute to my Mother’s memory and I honour her life of service. 

"I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all.

"When The Queen came to the throne, Britain and the world were still coping with the privations and aftermath of the Second World War, and still living by the conventions of earlier times. 

"In the course of the last seventy years we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths. 

"The institutions of the State have changed in turn. 

"But, through all changes and challenges, our nation and the wider family of Realms – of whose talents, traditions and achievements I am so inexpressibly proud – have prospered and flourished. 

"Our values have remained, and must remain, constant.

"The role and the duties of Monarchy also remain, as does the Sovereign’s particular relationship and responsibility towards the Church of England – the Church in which my own faith is so deeply rooted.

"In that faith, and the values it inspires, I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious  traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government. 

"As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation. 

"And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.             My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities. 

"It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply.  But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.       

"This is also a time of change for my family. 

"I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. 

"In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage seventeen years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort. 

"I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much. 

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. 

"He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. 

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. 

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.

"In a little over a week’s time we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest. 

"In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example. 

"On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support. 

"They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express. 

"And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. 

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. 

"May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kate has taken on the title of Princess of Wales

Kate to 'create her own path' as she becomes first Princess of Wales since Diana

Chris Kaba, 24, was shot dead by Met officers.

Police watchdog launches murder investigation after fatal police shooting of unarmed rapper

King Charles, speaking in a pre-recorded message, said he wanted to "express my love" for Prince Harry and Meghan "as they continue to build their lives overseas."

King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan in first address

The Prime Minister, Lord Mayor of London and senior ministers have gathered at St Paul's Cathedral for a service in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior ministers attend remembrance service for the Queen

Breaking
King Charles III has vowed to renew the Queen's promise of lifelong service.

King Charles III delivers emotional tribute to 'darling mama' as he renews her promise of 'lifelong service'

Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday triggered Operation London Bridge, but how will Britain mourn the monarch's death?

How will Britain mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

Landmarks around the world were lit up in the Union Jack colours to pay tribute to the monarch, with the Sydney Opera House projecting an image of the Queen on one of its sails.

World unites to pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' Queen who 'defined an era'

The Queen's funeral will take place within two weeks of her death

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: When and where will it be held and how can I watch it?

Thankfully, the bomb killed no one but 200 people were injured

Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences over IRA’s 1996 Manchester bombing

Members of Parliament have observed a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

MPs fall silent in poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen's death has been marked with gun salutes and the ringing of church bells across the country

96 gun salute echoes across Britain as church bells ring to mark death of Queen

Changes as the crown ascends to King Charles

From stamps and cash to the national anthem: the things that will change now Charles is King

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have arrived at Buckingham Palace

A nation meets its new King: Crowds greet Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace

Weekend football games cancelled as sport pays tribute

Premier League calls off weekend matches as sporting world pays tribute to The Queen

Prince Harry was seen consoling an airport worker

Grieving Harry consoles airport worker before flying back from Balmoral after Queen's death

The service will be held at St Paul's Cathedral

How to get tickets for the memorial service for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral

Latest News

See more Latest News

China’s ambassador Chen Xu

China shuns co-operation with UN human rights office over Xinjiang report

Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Queen during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2015

Tributes continue to pour in across the globe after death of the Queen

Runners share a moment of silence before the start of Finish Eliza’s Run in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Thousands of runners rally across US to ‘finish Eliza’s run’

Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency leave after inspecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, south-eastern Ukraine. on September 1

Ukraine power plant needs safety zone to avoid nuclear disaster, says IAEA

Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan

UN chief asks world to ‘massively’ help flood-hit Pakistan

Donald Trump

Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s Russia probe suit against Hillary Clinton and FBI

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany

EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices

US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at a media conference after a meeting of Nato ambassadors at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Ukrainian army making gains but war likely to drag on, say US and Nato

A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in territory under Russian military control in south-eastern Ukraine in May

Ukrainian nuclear plant ‘operating in emergency mode’ as war persists

Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II welcome guests invited to a reception hosted by Queen Margrethe at the Natural History Museum in 2000

Denmark’s Margrethe dampens jubilee celebrations after death of Queen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London