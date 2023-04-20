Report into Dominic Raab bullying claims 'to be published today' as civil servants 'prepare to quit' if he's cleared

A review into bullying allegations made against Dominic Raab began in November. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A report into bullying allegations made against justice secretary and deputy prime minister Dominic Raab is expected to be published today.

A review into bullying claims was launched by Rishi Sunak in November following series of complaints against Mr Raab by civil servants.

The review has been led by Adam Tolley KC, a senior employment lawyer, who has been looking into claims Mr Raab bullied and humiliated staff, and was "overly demanding".

The justice secretary has denied the allegations, insisting that he has "behaved professionally at all times".

Mr Raab also said he would resign from his posts as justice secretary and deputy prime minister should an allegation of bullying be upheld.

What allegations does Dominic Raab face?

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab. Picture: Getty

Eight formal complaints have reportedly been lodged including six from his time at the Ministry of Justice, one at the Foreign Office and from the Brexit department.

In once instance, disgruntled staff at the Ministry of Justice claimed Mr Raab became angry at briefings and plucked three tomatoes from his Pret salad before hurling them into a bag.

A spokesman for Mr Raab dismissed the salad throwing claims as "complete nonsense".

The complaints about Mr Raab go back as far as 2016 when anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller claims he “launched into an abusive attack” on her.

"I can't make up my mind if you're naive, got too much money or just stupid," she claimed he told her, in an article for the Independent.

Allegations against Dominic Raab date back to 2016. Picture: Getty

Reports suggest senior officials within the Ministry of Justice are ready to quit if Mr Raab is cleared of the allegations.

One official told the Guardian: "If he stays in the department, senior people will want to walk."

Another told the publication that several senior colleagues would "leave in the near future", rather than quit on the spot.

Those inside the Ministry of Justice believe allegations against their boss will be upheld given the breadth of evidence.