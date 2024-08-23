RFK Jr quits presidential race and endorses Donald Trump

23 August 2024, 20:58

Robert F. Kennedy Delivers Remarks In Phoenix, Arizona
Robert F. Kennedy Delivers Remarks In Phoenix, Arizona. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Robert F Kennedy Jr, nephew of assassinated former president JFK and the son of Bobby Kennedy, has quit the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, the independent candidate said the Democratic Party was no longer "champions of the constitution" and "dramatically" moved away from its "core values."

Hitting out at the Democratic Party and the media, Mr Kennedy claimed he would have won the race in an “honest system” but praised his campaign team for “pulling off a miracle.”

"You showed everyone democracy is still possible here," he said.

"Today I'm here to tell you I will not allow your efforts to go to waste."

Read more: 'A president for all Americans': Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination as she eyes-up White House

He accused the Biden administration of launching a “legal war” against former President Trump and accused Kamala Harris of avoiding key policy questions.

He also said of Democrats: "Who needs a policy when you have Trump to hate?"

Mr Kennedy is expected to speak at a Trump rally later today, according to Sky News.

Kennedy announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign and supporting Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump
Kennedy announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign and supporting Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

The wider Kennedy family has slammed his decision to back the Republican nominee.

A statement from his brothers and sisters said: "We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride.

"We believe in Harris and Walz.

"Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear.

"It is a sad ending to a sad story."

Despite claiming to be a lifelong Democrat, Mr Kennedy ran his campaign at odds with many of their policies.

At one point, RFK Jr compared the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to laws in Nazi Germany.

"Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did," he said in 2022,

"Today, the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run, and none of us can hide."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Several reported dead in Germany festival knife attack

Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr announces he is suspending his presidential campaign at a news conference in Phoenix, Arizona y

Robert F Kennedy Jr announces he is suspending US presidential bid

This image taken from a video released by Iranian state television shows the aftermath of a bus crash near Taft, Iran

Pakistan flies home bodies of 28 Shiite pilgrims killed in bus crash in Iran

Gunmen fire their weapons during the funeral of three Palestinians killed by an Israeli airstrike in the occupied West Bank refugee camp of Tulkarem

US says ceasefire talks in Cairo have been constructive with ‘progress made’

Jermaine Jenas

Sacked Match of the Day presenter Jermaine Jenas ‘ashamed’ after ‘letting everybody down’ with 'inappropriate messages'

Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at North Carolina Aviation Museum

US Secret Service agents placed on leave after Trump assassination attempt

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez attends a campaign event before the election in Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela will order opposition leader to give evidence after disputed election

Lily has caused controversy by returning her adopted dog

Lily Allen receives backlash for returning adopted dog to shelter after it ate passports

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr speaks to reporters at the Nassau County Supreme Court in Mineola, New York

Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr to endorse Trump

An engineering expert has said the Bayesian superyacht tragedy is 'puzzling'

'Questions to be asked about the crew': Engineering expert tells LBC that fatal Bayesian superyacht sinking is 'puzzling'
Exclusive
Lord Prem Sikka has criticised his own party's winter fuel policy

'Wrong policy at the wrong time': Labour peer hits out at government for cutting winter fuel allowance

A Russian soldier fires from a D-30 howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Ukraine says it used US glide bombs in Kursk and has retaken land in Kharkiv

Hannah Lynch and her father Mike both died in the tragedy

Hannah Lynch's sister pays tribute to 'angel' teen who died in superyacht with tech tycoon father as manslaughter probe launched
The Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion is seen heading into the Finnart Ocean Terminal in the UK

Fires break out on abandoned oil tanker that Yemen rebels attacked in Red Sea

Richard Whitehead of Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's 200m T42 Final during Day Two of the IPC World ParaAthletics Championships 2017

NHS prosthetics are holding Britain's 'next generation of gold medalists' back

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks about the prisoner swap with Russia during a briefing at the White House

Biden to send adviser to China amid foreign policy focus in final months

Latest News

See more Latest News

A service dog is seen in Bimini, Bahamas

Police officer sues force after being told he could not bring autism assistance dog to work
There could be more warm weather on the way

New heatwave map shows Iberian heat blast with high temperatures in the way for UK

The US Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington

US sanctions hundreds of firms accused of supplying Russia’s war machine

Rescue Service members search a Drina River near the town of Bratunac, Bosnia

11th victim found after migrant boat capsized in river on Serbia-Bosnia border

The terrorists shared videos before being killed

'ISIS terrorists' with suicide vest lead Russian prison revolt, killing guards and taking hostages
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Harris confronts Democratic divisions over Gaza war in convention speech

Officers searching for missing Doncaster woman Christine have issued a map detailing her last known movements

Hunt for missing pensioner as police release timeline of her last movements before she vanished
Rescue personnel climb down into the sinkhole

Woman plunges into 26ft hole after pavement collapses in Malaysian capital

Soldiers check the entrance to the Nato air base in Geilenkirchen

Security stepped up at Nato base in Germany due to ‘potential threat’

Narendra Modi shakes hands with Volodymyr Zelensky

Indian premier Narendra Modi offers to bring peace to Ukraine ‘as a friend’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'
King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit