Theresa May to enter House of Lords as dissolution peerages list revealed

4 July 2024, 22:00 | Updated: 4 July 2024, 22:22

Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Theresa May will take her place in the House of Lords alongside former chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady and his chief of staff, as the full list of dissolution peerages is revealed.

All three were nominated by Rishi Sunak as part of the Conservative's dissolution list, former chief whip Julian Smith, former defence secretary Ben Wallace and Scotland secretary Alister Jack all nominated for knighthoods.

Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden and ex-chief whip Julian Smith will also receive knighthoods, while ex-Cabinet minister Therese Coffey is to be made a dame.

Among those also receiving nods are No.10 chief of staff Liam Booth-Smith, 37, who is alleged to be known as "the Treasury Travolta" due to his love of a leather jacket.

Booth-Smith is set to enter the upper house, among an array of Tory MPs who are set to leave the Commons.

Craig Mackinley JP, the late Member of Parliament for South Thanet, is also among those set to receive a peerage as part of the list.

Picture: Alamy

It follows Mr Mackinlay's widely publicised battle with sepsis which cost him his hands and feet.

Former deputy Commons speaker, Dame Eleanor Laing, will also take seats in the Lords.

The Dissolution Honours list was announced less than an hour before official polls closed across the country as part of the 2024 General Election.

Former minister Kevan Jones, a prominent figure where fighting for justice on behalf sub-postmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal is concerned, will also receive a nod.

Former deputy speaker Dame Rosie Winterton and veteran ex-whip John Spellar will also take seats in the House of Lords.

Names submitted by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer include a former foreign secretary and a Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.

Picture: Alamy

A statement accompanying the publication of the list, which was released at 9pm, reads: “The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life upon the undermentioned," read the announcement.

Dame Margaret Beckett, late MP John Cryer, former Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Harriet Harman KC and Dame Margaret Hodge, former Minister of State for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Harman, a former deputy Labour leader, has announced she's to stand down as an MP after more than 40 years following this election, and is said to be a candidate to lead the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Former Cop26 president and Cabinet minister Sir Alok Sharma has also been made a peer as part of the official list.

