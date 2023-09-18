Dawlish deals with aftermath of flash flooding as seaside town left submerged underwater

18 September 2023, 13:58

Exeter Airport was forced to close yesterday after flash flooding
Exeter Airport was forced to close yesterday after flash flooding. Picture: social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Specialist divers were called to carry out searches in Dawlish after the seaside town became totally submerged in water following flash flooding.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around half a month's worth of rain is estimated to have fallen on Sunday alone, caused the streets of Dawlish to be covered in water and closing down Exeter Airport.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) were called out to the seaside town, searching for people who may be in need of assistance.

Residents were left stranded as torrents of water poured through the streets after the Dawlish Water stream burst its banks.

Local CCTV footage from Coast Cams shows water engulfing roads and pavements, with local businesses and homes completely flooded following the deluge.

The footage, shot near Dawlish seafront, shows brown floodwater engulfing Station Road shortly before 3pm on Sunday.

"Exmouth RNLI volunteers were tasked to conduct a shoreline search of Dawlish Beach following reports of major flooding in the town," a spokesperson for the RNLI said.

"This followed concerns that following heavy rainfall there was major flooding in Dawlish Town that could cause persons on the beach to become cut off by the floods and become a potential risk to life."

"Following completion of their tasking and satisfied that no persons were in danger or in need of assistance," they added.

Read More: Exeter Airport reopens after floods and cars submerged in huge downpour

Read More: Exeter Airport closed after floodwater engulfs terminal building causing chaos and grounding flights

Exeter Airport reopened on Monday morning after it was forced to close at around 2pm on Sunday due to floodwater engulfing the terminal building, causing chaos and grounding flights for the remainder of the day.

It comes after the Met Office warned of a "small chance" of a risk to people's lives as thunderstorms roll in over the South West and southern Wales.

Water could be seen surrounding luggage carousels as airport workers surveyed the scene.
Water could be seen surrounding luggage carousels as airport workers surveyed the scene. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Heavy rainfall is expected to hit the rest of the UK throughout the week, particularly between Tuesday and Friday.

Areas across the country will be hit by the remnants of Hurricane Lee, which has caused chaos in parts of the United States, though will no longer be a hurricane once it arrives.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "It is certainly worth keeping up to date with the forecast.

"It is worth checking those things immediately before you head out on your journey so that you are aware where the most severe thunderstorms are possible.

"Make sure you are taking care as the weather could change at very short lead times and just be prepared for those gusty winds and potentially large hailstorms."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

Libya Floods

Disease outbreak in Libya could create ‘second devastating crisis’

Morad Tahbaz detained in Iran

Five prisoners fly out of Iran after swap agreed with US

Police at the scene where the babies' bodies were found

Father and daughter charged with murder and incest after dead babies found buried in basement

Ohio Flying Taxis

Flying taxis to be built in US state which was home to Wright brothers

Dehenna Davison

Tory MP, 30, to quit as minister due to chronic health condition

The remnants of Hurricane Lee are set to hit the UK

Hurricane Lee aftermath to batter UK, as Brits warned to brace for more thunder and hailstorms

Several women have accused comedian Russell Brand of sexual assault

'Very serious... deeply concerning': Downing Street speaks out on Russell Brand allegations

Cyprus Briton Israel Rape

Trial of Israelis accused of raping British woman in Cyprus to begin next month

Marco Bettolini died trying to save a colleague who had collapsed and fallen into a vat of wine

Winemaker drowns in vat of sparkling wine after rushing to try and save colleague 'overcome by fermentation gas'

More Wilko stores are being closed down across the UK

Wilko to close further 86 stores this week - is your local branch affected?

Members of the public are being asked to help find the missing F-35 jet

Public asked to help track down missing £65m F-35 fighter jet

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Six Ukrainian deputy defence ministers sacked as fighting continues in east

The 'alien enthusiast' insists he is innocent amit Peru filing a crimanl complaint.

Mystery surrounding two 'alien corpses' deepens as Peru launches criminal probe into UFO expert

Missing Marine Corps Fighter Jet

US military appeals for public help to find missing fighter jet

Liz Truss defended her record in government in a speech on Monday

Liz Truss denies 'crashing the economy' as she refuses to apologise to mortgage holders after mini-budget fallout

Latest News

See more Latest News

World Court Ukraine Russia

Ukraine’s genocide case against Russia ‘an abuse of process’, UN court told

Roads are flooded after a night of thunderstorms

Commuter chaos as thunderstorms and heavy downpours cause travel disruption for thousands

India New Parliament

Indian MPs attend final parliamentary session before move to new building

Jill Dando's brother has revealed his theory about her death

Jill Dando's brother reveals his theory behind the presenter's unsolved murder

Russell Brand's father Ron has defended him

'Who is driving this vendetta?' Russell Brand's father defends son after several women accuse him of sexual assault
US Erdogan Musk Meeting

Erdogan urges Musk to set up Tesla factory in Turkey

United States China

Chinese foreign minister visits Russia after talks with US security adviser

Libya Floods Dam Negligence

Expert warnings about Derna dams ignored for years, prosecutor says

NHS set for unprecedented levels of strikes

Doctors' strikes to hit patients 'unlike anything seen before', NHS officials warn

The Labour leader criticised Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and has pledged to create a "much better" one.

'We have to make it work': Keir Starmer pledges major rewrite of Brexit deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close
Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit