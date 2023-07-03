'Deeply loved and appreciated' grandson of Robert De Nero dies aged 19 as devastated mother pays tribute

Leandro has died aged 19. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Robert De Niro's grandson has died as his mother paid tribute to her "deeply loved" boy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez passed away aged 19 on Monday.

The actor had appeared in the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga hit film A Star is Born, taking after his legendary grandfather.

His mother, Drena, 51, who De Niro adopted, made a heartbreaking Instagram tribute.

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she said.

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life.

Read more: Steps singer Claire Richards opens up about secret health struggle that left her suffering heart palpitations

Leandro was the grandson of Robert De Nero. Picture: Instagram

"I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.

"I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.

"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.

"I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Read more: Robert De Niro reveals name of his seventh child as Hollywood actor shares sweet first picture

Robert De Niro's grandson passed away. Picture: Alamy

Leandro was born to artist Carlos Rodriguez and Drena.

Drena took De Niro's surname after he married her mother, Diahnne Abbott, in 1976.

His course of death has not been given publicly.

De Niro has seven children, most recently having Gia in April with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.