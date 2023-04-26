Breaking News

Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin dies aged 82

Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died aged 82. Picture: Publicity shot/Rex

By Emma Soteriou

Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died aged 82.

The well-known actor played the Royles' neighbour Joe Carroll alongside stars Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston for 14 years.

He also starred in Emmerdale as Len Reynolds from 2001 to 2007.

Friends confirmed Mr Martin's passing as they paid tribute to the actor on Facebook.

One friend, Dave Shann, said: "My friend, drinking partner, fishing buddy past away on Wednesday morning, very sad, many of you will know him from TV, RIP Peter Martin, we had some great laughs."

Fiona Teesdale said: "Very sad, enjoyed his company, will be missed."

Jim Shann said: "RIP Peter. A lovely gentle person."

Peter Martin in Royle Family. Picture: Publicity picture

In the '80s, Mr Martin appeared in a series of TV ads for builder's merchants Jewson, playing a confused customer listening to a salesman reel off a list of timbers on offer.

Another ad saw him tap dance across some newly-laid planks.

They were revisited in 2011 when Peter was invited to meet with staff for a celebration.

He said at the time: "It's been a very nostalgic day today and a lot of water has passed under the bridge since we first started in 1982.

"It's been a really enjoyable time and they've really looked after me."

Peter Martin. Picture: Rex

Other TV shows Mr Martin appeared in include Heartbeat, Coronation Street and All Creatures Great and Small.

He also appeared in the film Brassed Off opposite Ewan McGregor, Jim Carter and Stephen Tompkinson.

Mr Martin's family were from Hull, but as he was born during the Second World War - in December 1941 - his mother gave birth in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire.