Russia poses 'most immediate threat' to UK security, says ex MI6 chief

13 September 2022, 21:12

Russia is a bigger threat to the UK than China, the former head of MI6 has warned.
Russia is a bigger threat to the UK than China, the former head of MI6 has warned. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Russia poses "the most immediate threat" to UK security, a former MI6 chief has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking during LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Sir John Sawers - who led the intelligence service between 2009 and 2014 - said that Russia was a larger threat amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

However, despite being less of a threat to Britain, China's relations with the US remain a concern, Sir John suggested.

"The most immediate threat to Britain's national security is Russia - it's not China," he said.

"But the long-term question for the 21st century is how China and the United States co-exist as great powers in the world and how we avoid a conflict between the two.

"It's absolutely clear where the interests of Britain and Europe lies - it lies on the American side with democracy and freedom and against the communist party control of China."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

He continued: "I don't myself think the Chinese are going to act rashly.

"In some way, the lessons of Ukraine are going to put them off.

"But they do have the strategic goal of reincorporating Taiwan and there's no political constituency in Taiwan that wants to go along with that so there is the makings of a real difficulty there."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

Taiwan split with the mainland amid civil war in 1949 and the island's 23 million people overwhelmingly oppose political unification with China.

They prefer to maintain close economic links and the status quo of de-facto independence.

Meanwhile, Russia is facing major setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine, with troops having been forced to surrender en masse after Ukraine recaptured around 6,000 square kilometres of land.

Sir John said Russian President Vladimir Putin would be "condemned universally" if he turned to nuclear weapons in an "act of desperation".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charles's staff heard they face redundancy during thanksgiving service for the Queen in Edinburgh

King Charles's staff hit with redundancy notices during church services commemorating the Queen

Met firearms officers threaten to hand in their weapons over Chris Kaba shooting

Met firearms officers threaten to disarm in row over Chris Kaba shooting

Serving Met officer charged with child sex crimes

Serving Met officer charged with having sex with schoolgirl and 12 other child sex offences

Her Majesty's coffin was received at Buckingham Palace

Back home in Buckingham Palace: Queen's final night with her family before procession to Westminster

Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of one count of rape as trial continues

The world leaders heading to London for the Queen's funeral

Biden, Macron and Erdogan among world leaders attending Queen's funeral but Putin not invited

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greet crowds in Belfast on their first official tour of the UK since the Queen's death.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greet crowds in Belfast on official tour

Royal leak: King Charles with ink on his finger

King Charles suffers another pen mishap as he signs book at Hillsborough Castle

Centre Parcs customers have warned they will "lose hundreds of pounds" after the company said it would shut its sites for the Queen's funeral

Holidaymakers lash out at Center Parcs as they ‘lose hundreds of pounds’ after firm closes for Queen’s funeral

Ukrainian troops have continued to pile pressure on retreating Russian forces, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains.

Russian troops 'surrendering en masse' as Ukraine recaptures over 6,000 sq km of land

Heinz to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Heinz forced to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Relatives gathered for the funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee today

Grieving family gather for funeral of tragic Archie Battersbee, 12

Most supermarkets have announced they will be closing their doors on the day of the funeral

Which shops will close and which will stay open on day of the Queen's funeral?

Mourners are being warned they could face a 35-hour wait to see the Queen's coffin as millions flood the capital

Millions of mourners flock to London: Crowds face 35 hour wait amid backlash as hotel room rates soar 400 per cent

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier has been sentenced to 270 hours of unpaid work

Scottish MP who took train with covid sentenced to 270 hours community service

John Lennon's killer denied parole for the 12th time

John Lennon's killer Mark Chapman denied parole for 12th time more than 40 years after shooting the ex-Beatle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Abortion Ban West Virginia

West Virginia legislators approve abortion ban with few exceptions

Alex Jones

FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down at trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

The Kremlin

Russia ‘spent £260m to covertly influence world politics’

Kharkiv territory

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on retreating Russian troops

Astana

Kazakh president agrees to change capital’s name back to Astana

Alex Jones

Stopping ‘bully’ Alex Jones will be the most important work you do, jury told

Armenia Azerbaijan

Almost 100 troops reported killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash

Western Wildfires

Clean-up begins after mudslides sweep through California mountain communities

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower to go dark earlier as Paris saves energy

Pope Francis

Pope demands end to ‘senseless’ war in Ukraine at start of Kazakh visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Millions of mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the Queen.

Andrew Marr: London will see scenes 'unlike any capital has witnessed before' as mourners queue to pay respects to Queen
Outpouring of grief

Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

Tom Swarbrick and Charles III

'Who elected him?’: Man arrested for potentially causing ‘distress’ during King Charles III proclamation
King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley
Andrew Marr has said heavy-handed policing over royal protests are "dangerous".

Andrew Marr: 'Idiotic' heavy-handed policing over royal protests are 'frankly pathetic' and 'dangerous for the monarchy'
grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman
James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London