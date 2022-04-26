World War Three 'a real danger' Russia warns as Lavrov accuses Nato of 'pouring oil on fire'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned of a "real danger" of World War Three. Picture: Alamy/Russian Foreign Ministry

By Sophie Barnett

Russia has warned the West against provoking "World War Three" as it accused Nato leaders of "pouring oil on the fire" by providing weapons to Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was asked about the importance of avoiding World War Three, said the risks are "now considerable" and "serious".

He warned the West not to underestimate the nuclear threat, but claimed Russia would prevent a nuclear war at all costs.

"This is our key position on which we base everything. The risks now are considerable," Lavrov said.

He said he viewed NATO as "in essence" being engaged in a proxy war with Russia, for supplying Ukraine's army with weaponry.

The danger of a third world war is "serious, real", Lavrov continued.

"We must not underestimate it."

His comments come after Vladimir Putin claimed Russia had launched a Satan 2 missile capable of firing 12 warheads at once.

The first test was launched last week, following threats from Putin over nuclear weapons being used in response to the West's involvement in the war.

Putin said the Sarmat missile would provide "food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia", raising concerns that conflict in Ukraine could escalate further in coming days.

Armed Forces minister James Heappey told LBC earlier that he backed reports that Ukraine appears to be "launching strikes into Russia to go after their supply lines".

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari he has "no complaints" about Zelenskyy's retaliation.

"Of course we would expect that Russia would take all appropriate caution to avoid civilian casualties, but it is very much an act of war to go after one another's supply lines.

"Just as I have no complaint whatsoever about the fact that the Ukrainians appear to be launching strikes into Russia to go after their logistics lines. It's very much a part of war."

Mr Heappey also dismissed Moscow's claims that Western allies of Ukraine were provoking a possible wider conflict by supplying its forces with weaponry.

Asked about Lavrov's comments, the armed forces minister said it was not Nato as an organisation donating arms.

"Sergei Lavorv might also reflect that the reason there is a war in Ukraine right now is because Russia rolled over the borders of a sovereign country and started to invade their territory," he told Sky News.

"All of this noise from Moscow about somehow their attack on Ukraine being a response to Nato aggression is just utter, utter nonsense."

The war has ripped through Ukraine for more than two months, killing thousands of civilians and destroying the country's infrastructure.

More than five million refugees have fled their homes since the "barbaric" invasion on February 24, with the Ukrainian armed forces standing strong and defiant to Russia's aggression.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is due to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow today to discuss corridors for humanitarian aid.

He's expected to push for better access in Ukraine for humanitarian agencies - including to the hard-hit city of Mariupol.