Russian spy discussed using 'true sexy b****' in honeytrap plot against award-winning journalist, court told

A UK-based spy ring discussed deploying a 'true sexy b**ch' in a honeytrap plot against a UK-based journalist who won awards for investigating Russian espionage, the Old Bailey has heard.

The Bulgarian-led group allegedly carried out surveillance on Russian dissidents, journalists, and other targets across Europe, even discussing kidnapping or killing one of them.

"Rupert Ticz", aka Austrian national Jan Marsalek and 'Russian spymaster' of the group, exchanged a series of messages with lead spy Orlin Roussev about an operation on the investigative journalist Christo Grozev in 2021, the Old Bailey heard.

In the encrypted chat, the pair discussed engineering a fake romance between Mr Grozev, 55, and London-based beautician Vanya Gaberova, 30.

Gaberova had travelled to Valencia in Spain as part of a team to spy on Mr Grozev at a conference in the Palace Hotel which was also attended by Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins, jurors were told.

The operation, described as involving "high-level espionage with high levels of deceit", was led by Roussev and Biser Dzhambazov, both of whom have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to spy.

Three other defendants, Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, deny the charges. Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said the group acted “in a way that was prejudicial to the safety and interests of the UK”, gathering intelligence that would be “of particular use to Russia”.

The court heard that this was one of six espionage operations spanning London, Vienna, Valencia, Montenegro, Stuttgart, and other locations between August 2020 and February 2023.

Jurors were told that the two female defendants were allegedly deployed as "honeytrap" agents, described as "sexual bait" to extract information from targets.

Comp of court artist sketches by Elizabeth Cook of Bulgarian nationals (left to right) Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, Orlin Roussev, Ivan Stoyanov and Bizer Dzhambazov appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

The first operation, between September and November 2021, focused on Christo Grozev, 55, an investigative journalist with Bellingcat.

Roussev had noted that Mr Grozev had "very quickly" accepted a Facebook request from Gaberova.

On September 28 2021, he told Marsalek that their target "seems hooked and in love with Vanya" and had started "liking" her pictures and posts.

He wrote: "We can move slowly to romance. We slowly push for a date."

Marsalek queried whether she "would be up for that" and warned: "Let's wait a little, let's not under-estimate the guy and his paranoia."

Roussev agreed, telling him: "Absolutely. We can definitely record something for Pornhub too. That girl is red hot, she is a swinger too."

Grozev’s work included exposing Russian links to the 2018 Salisbury poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, as well as the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014.

Roussev identified an "excellent opportunity for a girl to appear and help him relax".

Marsalek responded: "True. I hope she does not fall in love with him. I had that problem before with a honeytrap."

Roussev told him that would not happen, saying: "You are using the wrong type of girls."

Marsalek replied: "To be fair, I do not think he's a pleasant guy."

Roussev went on: "You need strong, assertive and independence-driven girls.

"Vanya is very, very assertive and strongly independent... true sexy bitch."

The spy ring reportedly tracked him across Vienna, Valencia, and Montenegro, discussing options such as robbing him, burning his property, kidnapping him, or even killing him.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told jurors that, as well as trying to "befriend" Mr Gozev, Gaberova had been engaged in capturing surveillance images of him at the conference.

Vanya Gaberova, a Bulgarian beautician, is accused of spying for Russia. Picture: Social Media

She said: "These images were extremely important as they showed Christo Grozev together with others of interest to Russia, Eliot Higgins.

"Roussev would later seek to use face recognition software to check that the image did show Christo Grozev with Higgins together."

Earlier, it was jokingly suggested in the chat that the figure said to be Mr Higgins was late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the court was told.

More chat between the spy ring noted Mr Gozev was like a "Swiss watch", even sitting at the same table for breakfast every day.

They noted that Mr Grozev and his group would stop talking or change the subject whenever anyone passed by or came close, the court heard.

The second operation targeted Roman Dobrokhotov, 41, a UK-based Russian dissident and founder of The Insider, in November 2022. Dobrokhotov fled Russia after his investigative reporting made him a target of the Kremlin.

The third operation, in November 2021, focused on Kazakh former politician Bergey Ryskaliyev, who had been granted asylum in the UK. The group allegedly targeted him to cultivate favour with Kazakhstan on behalf of Russia.

A fourth operation involved staging a fake protest outside the Kazakh embassy in London in September 2022. The aim was to fabricate intelligence for Kazakhstan’s authorities to gain their trust and bolster Russia's influence.

The fifth operation centred on Patch Barracks, a US military base in Stuttgart, Germany, believed by the group to be training Ukrainian soldiers during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The defendants allegedly used advanced technology to gather sensitive intelligence, including equipment capable of compromising soldiers' mobile phones.

The sixth operation targeted Kirill Kachur, a former member of the Investigative Committee of Russia, who fled the country in 2021 and was designated a "foreign agent" by Russia. Kachur was monitored by the group while in Montenegro between September 2021 and January 2022.

Bizer Dzhambazov. Picture: Met Police

Prosecutors revealed the group used an extensive array of sophisticated spy equipment, including 221 mobile phones, 495 SIM cards, 33 audio recording devices, 55 visual recording devices, 11 drones, eavesdropping devices, jammers, and hacking software.

Much of the equipment was found at Roussev’s guesthouse in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, where he lived with his wife and stepson. The operation also involved the use of 75 passports and 91 bank cards under various aliases.

Funding for the group came from Jan Marsalek, alias "Rupert Ticz", described as their Russian spymaster. Marsalek allegedly channelled hundreds of thousands of pounds into the operation, with Roussev passing £204,000 to Dzhambazov for distribution among the ring.

Orlin Roussev. Picture: Met Police

The court heard details of the defendants' relationships, with Dzhambazov, 34, romantically involved with both Ivanova, a laboratory assistant, and Gaberova, a beautician.

Gaberova had previously been in a relationship with Ivanchev, a painter and decorator from Enfield. Ivanova denies possessing 18 false identity documents, including passports from multiple European countries.

Morgan said: “By gathering the information and passing it on to the Russian state, the defendants were putting many lives at risk.” She added it was “fanciful to suggest” that the defendants were unaware of the risks or their actions' significance.

The defendants, who have EU settlement status allowing them to live in the UK, have denied all charges.

The trial continues at the Old Bailey.