Ryanair flight from London aborts landing after plane's GPS signal is 'jammed' near Russian border

Ryanair (Buzz) Boeing 737-8AS (REG: SP-RNB) modified with MAX style winglets. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Ryanair flight from London Luton has been forced to abort its landing after the plane's GPS signal was 'jammed' near the boarder with Russia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ryanair flight The jet and it's passengers, about to land in Lithuania, were forced to desperately divert to Poland.

The incident, which took place on Friday close to the Nato border with Russia, is also believed to have affected thousands of other flights.

The plane had begun its descent into Vilnius International Airport when it was forced to abort the landing, instead undertaking a 400 kilometre diversion to Warsaw, Poland.

Ryanair passenger plane at Stansted Airport in Essex, prior to takeoff. Picture: Alamy

Lithuania's Defence Minister has since confirmed an investigation is now underway.

A spokesperson for Lithuania's air navigation confirmed the plane experienced a "GPS signal interference" and the quick decision was made by the pilot.

They said on Friday: "All other planes were landing at the airport as usual."

Read more: Russian air defences 'may have brought down Azerbaijan Airlines plane'

Read more: Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes into Scottish field moments after take-off

It follows claims by Estonia and Finland alleging Russia for jamming GPS navigation devices in the region's airspace last year.

It comes just three weeks after new details emerged in the case of the downed Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed into the sea killing 38 people, raising suspicions of Russian involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a signing ceremony with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Picture: Alamy

The plane was on route from Baku in Azerbaijan to Grozny in Russia, and was rerouted due to heavy fog before crashing near Aktau airport in Kazakhstan.

Mobile phone footage circulating online appeared to show the aircraft making a steep descent before crashing into the ground in a fireball.

Other footage showed part of its fuselage ripped away from the wings, and the rest of the plane lying upside down in the grass.