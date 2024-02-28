Sadiq Khan 'facing death threats from Islamists and needs round-the-clock police protection'

28 February 2024, 14:06 | Updated: 28 February 2024, 14:14

Mr Khan has been threatened by both far-right and Islamist extremists, the source also claims.
Mr Khan has been threatened by both far-right and Islamist extremists, the source also claims. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Sadiq Khan is facing death threats from Islamists and now requires police protection, according to reports, just days after the now suspended MP Lee Anderson accused the mayor of being "controlled" by extremists.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Although only reserved for members of the royal family and some senior cabinet members, a source close to Sadiq Khan has revealed that he has been receiving police protection since 2017.

Mr Khan has been threatened by both far-right and Islamist extremists, the source also claims.

London's Labour Mayor, who denounced Islamist terrorists after the three jihadist attacks terrorised the country in 2017, two in the capital and one in Manchester, has the protection of 15 police.

The source told the Guardian: "Sadiq faces threats from a wide range of sources.

Sadiq Khan said that the prime minister&squot;s refusal to describe Mr Anderson’s comments as racist was "a tacit endorsement of anti-Muslim hatred.
Sadiq Khan said that the prime minister's refusal to describe Mr Anderson’s comments as racist was "a tacit endorsement of anti-Muslim hatred. Picture: Getty

"His main concern has always been the safety of his family, and also that young people from his background will be put off entering public life."

Read more: Rishi Sunak says he's 'living proof' the UK isn't racist after Lee Anderson refused to apologise for Islamist claim

Read more: Sadiq Khan accuses Rishi Sunak of 'enabling anti-Muslim hatred' in the Conservative Party

On Tuesday evening it was revealed that the London mayor received death threats after Mr Anderson accused Mr Khan of being controlled by Islamists who has "given our capital away to his mates".

One Ipswich resident even made threats aimed at Mr Khan in two 999 calls to Suffolk Police's control room.

Christopher Massey, 52, has since pleaded guilty to two counts of sending communication threatening death or serious harm under the new online Safety Act.

"He may face a prison term and will be sentenced on March 21 under the 2023 Online Saftey Act.

Meanwhile, Mr Anderson has conceded that his words were "clumsy" but that he refused to apologise directly to the London Mayor "while I&squot;ve got a breath in my body."
Meanwhile, Mr Anderson has conceded that his words were "clumsy" but that he refused to apologise directly to the London Mayor "while I've got a breath in my body.". Picture: Alamy

On Friday, Mr Anderson also said that the Islamists have "got control of Starmer as well".

Meanwhile, Mr Anderson has conceded that his words were "clumsy" but that he refused to apologise directly to the London Mayor "while I've got a breath in my body."

"They keep bandying this word 'Islamophobia' about, nobody can explain what it really means," he claimed.

On LBC, Immigration Minister Michael Tomlinson repeatedly failed to answer Nick Ferrari's questions about Lee Anderson's comments on Sadiq Khan.

Whilst Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has condemned his fellow Tory MP’s words, he has refused to describe Mr Anderson’s comets as racist.

Nick Ferrari cuts of Illegal Immigration Minister after he refuses to confirm if Lee Anderson's

In response, Sadiq Khan said that the prime minister's refusal to describe Mr Anderson's comments as racist was "a tacit endorsement of anti-Muslim hatred and can only lead to the conclusion that anti-Muslim bigotry and racism are not taken seriously."

Scotland's first minister also waded into the controversy by accusing Rishi Sunak of prioritising tackling antisemitism over Islamophobia, accusing the party of being "riddled with Islamophobia"

Humza Yousaf said: "It certainly looks like" there is a difference in how the government is treating the two issues.

Meanwhile, another Tory MP has been accused of Islamophobia after describing areas with large Muslim populations in Birmingham and London as "no-go" locations.

Paul Scully said: "The point I am trying to make is if you look at parts of Tower Hamlets, for example, where there are no-go areas, parts of Birmingham Sparkhill, where there are no-go areas, mainly because of doctrine, mainly because of people using, abusing in many ways, their religion to … because it is not the doctrine of Islam, to espouse what some of these people are saying.

He has since aplogised.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Pantex complex

Wildfires prompt shutdown of nuclear weapons facility in Texas

Exclusive
Scottish Labour Hold Spring Conference

Keir Starmer's shadow teams could have just a month to talk to civil servants if PM calls May election

Pope Francis has been taken to hospital

Pope Francis, 87, taken to hospital for 'diagnostic tests' after suffering from flu in latest health concern

School evacuated and pensioner taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion in Bury

Pupils evacuated and woman, 70, left seriously injured after 'suspected gas explosion' rips through part of Bury

Harald V

Norway’s King Harald V in hospital on Malaysian resort island of Langkawi

Yulia Navalnaya

Funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be held on Friday

Senegal Elections

Senegalese leaders propose June elections after court rejects 10-month delay

The glamorous life of the owners of the Crooked House

Inside Crooked House pub owners' lavish lifestyle - from Dubai holidays to Bentleys

Well-wishers respond to Princess Kate's health update

'Looking forward to her return': Well-wishers respond to royal family's update on Princess Kate's health

Keir Starmer said the Conservatives had become 'the political wing of the Flat Earth Society' under Rishi Sunak

'When did the Tories become part of the Flat Earth Society?' Starmer slams Sunak over Truss' conspiracy claims

Bianca Censori and Kanye West

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori faces €15,000 fine or even jail after 'explicit' appearance in Paris

Alexei Navalny's body handed to mother after 'three-hour ultimatum' over late Russian opposition figure's burial

Alexei Navalny's body was abused after his death, his wife Yulia claims, as she warns funeral 'may not be peaceful'

The Pope leaves hospital

Pope taken to hospital in Rome following weekly audience

Farmers' demo

EU poised to approve plan to meet climate goals despite farmers’ protests

Ursula von der Leyen

EU chief urges defence industry strategy focused on locally made arms

The Pope

Pope remembers land mine victims on treaty anniversary

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Michigan

Joe Biden and Donald Trump win Michigan primaries

Gaza march

Gaza hostages’ families launch four-day march to demand their freedom

Guns and ammunition were found at the home of movie legend Alain Delon

Police seize 72 guns and 3,000 rounds of ammunition from movie legend's French home

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry loses High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection when he visits the UK
Zelensky and Rama

Zelensky co-hosts summit in Albania seeking more war support

Boss of Kelloggs sparks fury after suggesting struggling customers should eat cereal for dinner

'Let them eat cornflakes': Kellogg's boss compared to Marie Antoinette after saying poor people eat cereal for dinner
The original Spare Room listing has been altered

Mother rents out London room for £400pm but tenant must 'babysit children everyday and move out on weekends'
Gary Sinise's son Mac died of a rare cancer aged 33

Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise's son Mac dies aged 33 after battle with rare cancer

Alexei Navalny's body handed to mother after 'three-hour ultimatum' over late Russian opposition figure's burial

Funeral of Putin's enemy and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to take place in Moscow on Friday
Ferries docked

Strikes halt trains and ferries in Greece one year after rail disaster

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston were 'happy and chatty' before his death aged 45
Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45

‘A great man’: Royals mourn death of Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston‘A great man’: Royals mourn death of Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston after his sudden death at 45
Prince Andrew led the royals into a memorial service after Prince William was forced to pull out

Smiling Prince Andrew returns to the fold as he leads royals into church after William pulls out

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit