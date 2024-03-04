Chelsea striker Sam Kerr accused of racially harassing police officer

Sam Kerr plays for Chelsea and Australia. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Chelsea women's striker Sam Kerr has denied racially abusing a police officer.

Australia captain Kerr, 30, entered a not guilty plea to the charged of racially aggravated harassment of a police officer at Kingston upon Thames Crown Court on Monday.

She denies using insulting, threatening or abusive words that caused alarm or distress in an incident that is said to have taken place in Twickenham, south-west London, in January 2023.

A police spokesperson said it involved a police officer who was called out to a complaint about a taxi fare.

Kerr appeared at Monday's plea and trial preparation hearing via videolink, the Mail reported. She is due to face trial over four days next February.

Sam Kerr is currently injured. Picture: Getty

The judge asked Kerr's barrister Grace Forbes: "I understand that the defence is that she didn’t intend to cause alarm, harassment or distress to the officer, [her behaviour] did not amount to it, and it was not racially aggravated?"

Chelsea have been contacted for comment.

Kerr is two months into a lengthy period on the sidelines after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the Blues' warm-weather training camp in Morocco.

Sam Kerr playing for Chelsea in November. Picture: Alamy

The 30-year-old - Australia's all-time leading scorer with 69 goals - joined Chelsea in 2020 and has helped the London club win the last four Women's Super League titles as well as the FA Cup three times.

Kerr has such standing even outside of football that she was selected to carry the Australian flag at the King’s coronation last May.