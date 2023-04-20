Scampi set to disappear from menus without special fishing visa, ministers warn

20 April 2023, 14:15

Scampi could disappear from menus without special fishing visa, ministers warn
Scampi could disappear from menus without special fishing visa, ministers warn. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Chip shop favourite, the humble scampi, could be set to disappear from menus without the introduction of a special visa for fishermen, a Conservative former minister has warned.

British companies rely heavily on foreign labour from the Philippines in order to harvest the crustacean, Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill claimed.

Speaking to Parliament, the MP has claimed a company in his constituency that relies on labourers to harvest the pub staple is likely to go out of business unless special visa exemptions are introduced.

Langoustines, a specific type of shellfish which lives in the coldest waters off the coast of Norway, is used to make scampi.

New Home Office immigration rules require foreign fishermen working in the UK to hold a special skilled migration visa
New Home Office immigration rules require foreign fishermen working in the UK to hold a special skilled migration visa. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It follows changes to the visa system made by the Home Office in March, which meant foreign fishermen require a skilled migration visa in order to work in the UK.

Despite protests, the Home Office has refused exemptions for the sector.

Sir Robert Goodwill, Chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, told the Commons: “I am not crying wolf when I say this is really putting at risk the scampi industry.”

Highlighting the case of Whitby Seafoods - an independent business operating in his constituency and in Kilkeel in Northern Ireland, the MP said the company relies heavily on Filipino fishermen to bring in the fish haul.

Read more: ‘Completely delusional’ Brexiteers will die soon and Britain will rejoin single market in 15 years, Ryanair CEO says

Read more: 'We live in a free country': Camilla's son defends right to protest during Coronation as Just Stop Oil threaten chaos

He said: “I hope maybe she or the immigration minister (Robert Jenrick) could join me in Kilkeel to see how the crew of Filipinos work together as a team, conversing in their own language and how the language test, although the point made about safety, actually, we need to come up with a solution to the language situation so that we can actually keep that fish coming in, keep those jobs onshore, and to keep scampi on our pub restaurant menus.”

In response, Home Office minister Sarah Dines said: “The language provisions are there for important reasons for the safety of those workers.

"It is the case there has to be a proper system of proper English level of attainment. As with every other industry in this country, there should be no exceptions.”

Highlighting the case of Whitby Seafoods - an independent business operating in his constituency and in Kilkeel in Northern Ireland, the MP said the company relies heavily on Filipino fishermen to bring in the fish haul.
Highlighting the case of Whitby Seafoods - an independent business operating in his constituency and in Kilkeel in Northern Ireland, the MP said the company relies heavily on Filipino fishermen to bring in the fish haul. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Continuing debate on the immigration issue, Lib Dem former minister Alistair Carmichael told the Commons: “These fishermen have done everything that every minister in every government would have asked of them.

"They have worked hard, they have saved, they have invested, and now they are being left facing ruin."

Highlighting the efforts of the fishing industry to resolve the issue, the Orkney and Shetland MP said proposals had been drafted for a special visa scheme.

The scheme is similar to one already in existence, used by seasonal agricultural workers and those in the offshore renewables industry.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stoltenberg and Zelensky

Ukraine deserves to join Nato, says chief Stoltenberg on trip to Kyiv

Prince Harry recently announced he would be attending his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry 'never heard from King Charles' about his invitation to the Coronation

Fans of the popular TV presenter have come out to celebrate the life of Paul O'Grady.

'Thank you': Rescue dogs line the streets in guard of honour at funeral of beloved entertainer Paul O'Grady

Nikki Allan was found dead in a derelict building in 1992 at the age of seven

Seven-year-old Nikki Allan 'skipped as she was lured to her death in warehouse 31 years ago', murder trial hears

Don't make the same mistake with Taiwan that you made with Ukraine, Taiwan's Foreign Minster warns

Don't make the same mistake with Taiwan that you made with Ukraine, Taiwan's Foreign Minster warns

Madeleine McCann

German court refuses to hear case against Madeleine McCann suspect

Michael O'Leary, the CEO of Ryanair has hit out at Brexiteers in a recent statement.

‘Completely delusional’ Brexiteers will die soon and Britain will rejoin single market in 15 years, Ryanair CEO says

A version of Manchester’s coat of arms features on both Manchester United and Man City's club crests

Manchester United and Man City face pressure to change club crests over claims of 'links to slavery'

Michael Schumacher's family will sue an AI chatbot

Michael Schumacher's family to sue German magazine that said it had interviewed F1 legend - but had quotes from AI bot

Breaking
Christian Brueckner (r) may not face charges in Germany over Madeleine McCann's (l) disappearance

Madeleine McCann prime suspect may not face charges over her disappearance after German court ruling

Filming on Alec Baldwin's Rust due to resume 18 months after cinematographer shot dead on-set

Alec Baldwin movie Rust to resume filming 18 months after on-set shooting tragedy

Oklahoma tornado

At least two dead as central Oklahoma is hit by storms and tornadoes

The family of comedian Barry Humphries have rushed to be by his side after the 89-year-old comedian was hospitalised

Barry Humphries’ estranged daughter joins the Dame Edna Everage star at his bedside in hospital in Australia

Kelvin Ward has been named as the victim of the attack

Boy, 16, arrested after 50-year-old man 'rammed off the road' and stabbed to death in Birmingham

A mysterious light was visible above Kyiv

Mystery as ‘strange flash’ lights up Kyiv night sky and Nasa denies claims it was planned crash of satellite

Ukrainian artillery in action

Nato chief Stoltenberg makes first visit to Ukraine since Russian invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Defiant Julia Wendell, who claimed she was Madeleine McCann, hits back at allegations

'I'm not a fraud and I'm not a paedophile': Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann hits back in defiant post
Moon Bin

K-pop star Moon Bin found dead in his home in Seoul

A review into bullying allegations made against Dominic Raab began in November

Rishi Sunak 'carefully considering' findings after receiving report into Dominic Raab bullying allegations
Harrowing footage shows the intensity of the fighting around Bakhmut

‘The last road to Bakhmut’: Harrowing footage shows Ukrainian troops fight off Russian assault
World Press Photo of the Year

Image of dying pregnant Ukrainian woman wins World Press Photo of Year

Yemen stampede aftermath

Dozens dead after stampede at event to hand out financial aid

the Queen made a final sacrifice to support the nation

Queen's final sacrifice: Late monarch's decision to strip Prince Andrew of his HRH title 'showed she put nation first'
Tom Parker Bowles told The News Agents podcast that the right to protest makes for an 'interesting and civilised country'

'We live in a free country': Camilla's son defends right to protest during Coronation as Just Stop Oil threaten chaos
From Monday 24th April, Colin and Clare will join LBC which is home to the biggest range of opinionated and informed presenters on UK radio

LBC announces new Spring schedule with Colin Brazier and Clare Foges joining as presenters

Nepal Mountaineering

Indian climber who fell into crevasse on Himalayan mountain is rescued

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of York will be a VIP attendee at the concert after not being invited to crowning ceremony.

Fergie handed 'VIP role' at King’s Coronation concert after being snubbed invite to actual ceremony
Harry will rush home to his family in the US

Prince Harry to skip King Charles' coronation concert to 'rush home to Meghan and their children'
Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says.

Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but Royal Family 'haven't met apology request'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative
Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets
'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS
Gareth Eve

Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after Covid vaccine led to his wife's death
'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her

'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her
James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child
NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit