Schoolboys tormented girl, 14, nicknaming friend group 'Suicide Squad' in months leading to her death, inquest hears

Mr Janin told the inquest that Mia asked if she should change schools after coming home on March 11. Picture: Change.org

By Jasmine Moody

A 14-year-old girl is believed to have killed herself after being tormented by a group of schoolboys, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mia Janin was a year 10 pupil at the Jewish Free School (JFS) in Kent, north-west London and was found dead at her family home in Harrow on March 12 2021.

Her father, Mariano Janin believes Mia was cyber-bullied by other pupils attending JFS.

Friends of Mia gave statements to the Metropolitan Police following her death, which were read out to the inquest at Barnet Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

In the statements, Mia’s friends said she was bullied by other pupils, and that their friendship group was nicknamed the "suicide squad" in the months leading to Mia's death.

They also told police that one of Mia’s TikTok videos was shared to a Snapchat group, created by male pupils at JFS, where they mocked her.

Read more: Police ignored father's 999 plea for help before he was found dead at Norwich home with daughters and sister-in-law

Read more: Landlady describes 'horrible' moment she found Bronson Battersby lying dead next to father's body

The inquest heard how police believe the TikTok was posted on March 10, as she returned to school a day later.

One child said that the video was posted the night before she came back to school after the end of Covid restrictions.

They added Mia and received negative comments from fellow pupils.

JFS's position is that the school was not aware of the existence of the group chat before Mia's death. Picture: Change.org

"Mia said she was fine, but I don't think that she was fine," the child added.

Another child reported that the boys used the group chat to share nude photos of the girls.

The child said: "They took screenshots of girls' faces on social media and made fun of them.

"They shared a video of Mia's TikTok and made fun of her" and "used girls' faces on porn stars' bodies to upset us," they said

The child said they spoke to Mia the day before she passed, with Mia asking them: “If you died would people care about you the next day?”

The child added that the two "laughed it off.

"That that was all she said, it was just in normal conversation"

Mr Janin told the inquest that Mia asked if she should change schools after coming home on March 11.

The inquest also heard that his wife Marisa, who has since died, told Mia she could be homeschooled for the rest of the school year, and that they would look into moving her to a new school after.

Mia then went to bed. She was found dead hours later.

Area coroner Tony Murphy said that there was no evidence that any images or videos involving Mia had been shared in the group chat, except for the TikTok.

The inquest heard that Rabbi Cohen, former deputy headteacher at JFS, told the boys to close down the group after Mia's death.

JFS's position is that the school was not aware of the existence of the group chat before Mia's death.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK