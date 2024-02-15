Schoolgirl pictured for first time after dying when she 'got into trouble in the water' in leisure centre swimming pool

Jessica Rennie
Jessica Rennie. Picture: GoFundMe

A 10-year-old girl who died after ‘getting into difficulty’ at a swimming pool in Scotland has been pictured for the first time and named publicly.

Jessica was swimming at the Northfield Leisure centre in Aberdeen on Monday evening when the tragedy took place. It is unclear why she died.

She was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she later died, just eight days before her 11th birthday.

A fundraiser has been set up for Jessica's funeral by a local businessman - and has already raised more than £12,000 of its £15,000 target.

Yilmaz Huseyin told local paper Press and Journal: "I couldn't sleep last night for wanting to check the total – I just wanted to do something to help and people are being so generous.

"People don't prepare for things like this as you never think it will happen."

Northfield Leisure Centre
Northfield Leisure Centre. Picture: Google

He said he didn't know the family before setting up the fundraiser, but that they have thanked him for his efforts.

One woman told the Mail: "I think we feel it because it's happened in our community.

"Someone said last night that she had taken ill while she was in the pool and was lifted out by someone who was next to her."

"It's tragic, we don't know the circumstances of what's happened, but my heart goes out to her family."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8pm on Monday, 12 February, 2024, we were made aware a young female had got into difficulty in a swimming pool in Aberdeen.

"Emergency services attended, and a 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she later died."

A spokesperson for Sport Aberdeen, which runs the leisure centre, said: "Following the update from Police Scotland, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who died, and with everyone affected, at this difficult time.

"We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities.

"Inquiries are ongoing and the venue remains closed until further notice."

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death, which is not being treated as suspicious.'

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance and two special operation response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene. One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

