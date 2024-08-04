Second convicted paedophile participating at Olympics after Dutch child rapist backlash in Paris

4 August 2024, 23:34

A second convicted paedophile has been discovered to be participating at the Olympics - after outrage over Dutch child rapist Steven van de Velde competing in the men's volleyball.
A second convicted paedophile has been discovered to be participating at the Olympics - after outrage over Dutch child rapist Steven van de Velde competing in the men's volleyball. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Chay Quinn

Brett Sutton, 65, trained Switzerland's triathlete Julie Derron to second place last week in Paris - finishing ahead of Team GB's Beth Potter.

Sutton was accredited by China and even gave an interview to Swiss broadcasters close to the finish line at Pont Alexandre III.

In 1999, Sutton pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual abuse in relation to a 13-year-old Australian that he was coaching to swim.

He was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for three years.

He was also banned from coaching by several nations.

In 1999, Sutton pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual abuse in relation to a 13-year-old Australian that he was coaching to swim. Picture: Instagram

The latest revelation comes after Dutch volleyball player Steven Van de Velde was allowed to compete in Paris despite being jailed back in 2016 after raping a 12-year-old British schoolgirl.

Van de Velde, who was 19 at the time of the assault, travelled to the UK from Amsterdam to meet the girl whom he had met on the internet.

The girl was raped at an address in Milton Keynes. Van de Velde advised her to get the morning after pill as they had not used contraception.

It was her visit to a family planning clinic that alerted authorities, who stepped in because of the girl's age.

Van de Velde returned to the Netherlands, but was extradited and arrested in January 2016.

He appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court the following month via a video link and sentenced to four years in prison.

However, the sportsman was allowed to return to the Netherlands to complete his sentence and was released after a year.

