Serving Met officer charged with three counts of possessing indecent images of children

A serving Met police officer has been charged with possessing indecent images of children (file photo). Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with three counts of possession of indecent images of children.

PC Darren Hourigan, who is attached to the South Area Command Unit, was arrested in March 2020, the force said.

He was initially bailed before being released under investigation.

He was charged by postal requisition notice on September 21 following an investigation by the Met's Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse team.

Th investigation was supported by the Directorate of Professional Standards.

PC Hourigan will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The Met said he was suspended before he was charged.