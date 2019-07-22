Shocking Post By US Police Officer Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "Needs A Round"

A US police officer posted "This vile idiot needs a round" referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Picture: PA

A US police officer has sparked outrage after a post appeared on his Facebook page suggesting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot.

The post by the US police officer reads: "This vile idiot needs a round and I don't mean the kind she used to serve," which refers to the congresswoman's one-time student job in a bar in New York City.

The comments were made last Thursday on the personal account of Charlie Rispoli of the Gretna Police Department, Louisiana.

Mr Rispoli was allegedly responding to a post by the satirical website tatersgonnatate.com with the headline “Ocasio-Cortez on the Budget: ‘We Pay Soldiers Too Much.’”

The post was removed on Friday and Mr Rispoli's account appeared to have been suspended or deleted over the weekend.

It drew criticism from officials in the city where he works. Chief Arthur Lawson called the post "disturbing" when it was shown to him.

Chief Lawson said he does not think the comment constitutes an actual threat, but it appears to violate the department's social media policy, which he said all officers have read and signed.

You’re right, Mr. President - you don’t have a racist bone in your body.



You have a racist mind in your head, and a racist heart in your chest.



That’s why you violate the rights of children and tell the Congresswoman who represents your home borough, to “go back to my country.” https://t.co/adlCUO7r0v — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 16, 2019

Last week Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was attacked by Donald Trump who in a series of tweets stated on Twitter that she and three other Democratic congresswomen of colour should "go back" to their "broken and crime infested countries".

Ms Ocasio-Cortez responded on her Twitter: "To all those scared for our future: we can get through this better than we started. We have the power to triumph over hatred, division, and bigotry.

"But decency cannot be taken for granted. It is something we must create, advance, and actively work to build each and every day."

