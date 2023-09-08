Exclusive

Shoplifting crisis is a 'policing capacity challenge', says Met Commissioner

8 September 2023, 08:40 | Updated: 8 September 2023, 08:50

Shoplifting crisis is a ‘policing capacity challenge’ says Met Commissioner
Shoplifting crisis is a ‘policing capacity challenge’ says Met Commissioner. Picture: LBC/Co-op/Police

By Emma Soteriou

The lack of police response to shoplifting is due to a "capacity challenge", Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking during a Call the Commissioner phone-in, Sir Mark Rowley said policing had become too focused on "filling in gaps" meaning responding to real crimes has become harder.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that between 20 and 40 per cent of the Met's demand comes from mental health calls.

"There is a policing capacity challenge here and I’m determined that we can get the capacity to provide a better response to incidents like this," Sir Mark said.

He continued: "At the moment, 20-40% of our demand is responding to mental health calls. Starting to reduce that demand is critical to give my officers the time to deal with criminals.

"The balance of that effort has tipped towards policing being too much filling in gaps around social and welfare services and health services and therefore not having the time to fight crime.

"Whilst we prioritise rapes and stabbings – they will always get the necessary response – that means the less serious crimes like shoplifting sometimes haven’t had the response that I would like them to have.

"I'm determined to sort those resource issues out so we can do a better job."

Addressing fresh approaches to stop criminals, Sir Mark said he was looking at technologies such as live facial recognition.

"Most shops have CCTV so if we can use facial recognition to have more rapid ways of identifying who the offenders are it makes it easier to solve the cases," he said.

"Then we can, with less effort, get through more cases and protect shops."

Read more: It will take 'up to three years’ to clear Met of corrupt police officers, says Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley

Read more: Terror suspect’s jailbreak was 'pre-planned,' says Met chief Sir Mark Rowley as he doesn’t rule out ‘inside job’

Shoplifting crisis is a ‘policing capacity challenge’ says Met Commissioner

It comes after Asda chairman Lord Stuart Rose told LBC shoplifting had effectively become decriminalised.

Tesco's chief executive also said that staff had been offered body worn cameras after physical assaults rose by a third in 12 months.

But Lord Rose said Asda staff would not be offered the same, explaining: "We don’t use [body worn cameras] unilaterally but I don’t really want to get to a world where you sit down and everybody is photographing everybody else for whatever action they take.

"That’s not a good place to be but we do have to be careful about how our staff are exposed to dangers."

Lord Rose Asda chairman discusses body worn cameras and shop theft

Major supermarket and retail chains, including John Lewis and Asda, have been targeted by criminal gangs, with a 26 per cent rise in shoplifting in the last year, according to the British Retail Consortium.

In Co-op stores, shoplifting has reached record levels, with an average of nearly 1,000 incidents each day in the first half of this year - an increase of 35%.

One shop in inner London was looted three times in a single day.

Physical assaults on front-line store workers have risen 30% year-on-year, with anti-social behaviour and verbal abuse rising by a fifth (20%).

Shockingly, police often failed to respond to reports of shoplifting - 71% of serious retail crime callouts were not responded to, the company said.

Read more: No body worn cameras for Asda staff, says Lord Stuart Rose

Supermarket worker: "People come to sweep the whole shelf..."

A rise in the number of shoplifting offences has led to an environment where criminals feel they have "freedom to loot", bosses warned, as they urged the police to do more to help them.

Matt Hood, Co-op Food managing director, said: "We know retail crime is driven by repeat and prolific offenders and, organised criminal gangs. It is an ongoing challenge for all retailers, and in the worst instances can even be described as ‘looting’.

"I have seen some horrific incidents of brazen and violent theft in our stores, where my store colleagues feel scared and threatened. I see first-hand how this criminal behaviour also erodes the very fabric of our communities - it’s hard to over-emphasise how important urgent change is."

Mr Hood added: "We need the police to play their part. Too often, forces fail to respond to desperate calls by our store teams, and criminals are operating in communities without any fear of consequences."

Thugs try to break into Co-op store
Thugs try to break into Co-op store. Picture: Co-op/police

The Home Office said while theft is down on pre-pandemic levels, they are increasing funding for retail stores to help them tackle crime.

"Theft is down 20 per cent compared to pre pandemic levels," a spokesperson said.

"However, we recognise the impact that theft can have on retailers which is why we are supporting police by providing funding for crime prevention means.

"The Government's anti-social behaviour action plan, which is backed by £160million of funding will make our communities safer by ensuring perpetrators face swift and visible justice, tougher punishments and introduce early interventions to reduce this behaviour."

Tory Peer's warning on danger of ignoring crimes like shoplifting

Phillip Davies, Conservative MP for Shipley and the Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Customer Service, said that the police's "patchy" response record was "simply not good enough".

"Our frontline workers deserve far better," he added. "It is no good having stricter laws in place to punish offenders if the police are not properly investigating these crimes and ensure perpetrators are punished.

"Those police forces with the worst record need to find out what those with the best record what they are doing and ensure they bring themselves up to the same standard."

James Lowman, chairman of the Association of Convenience Stores, added: "Our members are at the sharp end, seeing crime in their communities get steadily worse.

"Shop theft is rising because repeat offenders and organised criminals are targeting local shops to steal goods to resell."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flooded road

Helicopters airlift residents to safety from deadly floods in central Greece

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

Hospitals on alert for patients with ‘severe burns’ as police hunting escaped terror suspect probe possible 'inside job'

The boy was electrocuted at Tiffany's hotel in Blackpool

Boy, 10, dies after being electrocuted in reception area of Blackpool hotel

Russian attack wreckage

Missile attack kills policeman and injures 44 others in Zelensky’s hometown

Elon Musk has denied switching off Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine

Elon Musk denies sabotaging Ukrainian attack on Russian fleet ‘by turning off Starlink’

A worker pumps out floodwater

Two dead amid extreme rain and flash flooding in Hong Kong

A man mistaken for Khalife was detained at a train station.

Innocent man mistaken for terror suspect Daniel Khalife says ‘mistakes happen’ after being ‘questioned for 20 minutes’

Reza Baluchi's 'run to London' was intercepted by the Coast Guard.

Florida man who tried to ‘run to London’ across the Atlantic in human-sized hamster wheel ‘banned from sea’

Rishi Sunak says he is 'India's son-in-law' as he arrives for G20 summit

Rishi Sunak says he's 'India's son-in-law' as he touches down for G20 summit amid wrangle over trade deal

Lebanon Palestinian Camp Clashes

Clashes resume between factions in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp

A fireball in the sky

Proximity of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports stirs fear in Romania

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

Was it an 'inside job'? Terror suspect's jailbreak was 'pre-planned,' Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said clearing force of corrupt officers could take up to three years.

It will take 'up to three years’ to clear Met of corrupt police officers, says Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley

Hong Kong Flood

Streets and subway stations flooded in Hong Kong and southern China

Eco zealots halted the semi final

Fury as eco-zealots halt US Open semi final as one glues himself to floor

Exclusive
The cost of the Bibby Stockholm could have recruited more asylum decision makers

Empty Bibby Stockholm barge cost taxpayers more than £560,000 - enough to clear 1,000 asylum claims in backlog

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have cleaned up the estate over an eight-week period

'We can let children out to play again': Residents' joy as cops nab 160 people on council estate after shooting spree
Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt - as the head of counter terror cops said his escape was ingenious

Police scour Richmond Park in hunt for escaped terror suspect amid fears ex-soldier is using army training to hide
North Korea Submarine

North Korea claims to have launched new nuclear attack submarine

King Charles has made a poignant tribute to the Queen

King Charles makes poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth on first anniversary of his mother's death
Rishi Sunak is set to hold talks with Narendra Modi

Rishi Sunak refuses call for more UK visas for Indians in free trade deal talks

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt - as the head of counter terror cops said his escape was ingenious

Daniel Khalife's prison escape may have been 'orchestrated from inside'

Danny Masterson

That 70s Show star Danny Masterson jailed for 30 years to life for raping two women

Capitol Riot Contempt

Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying subpoena

Prince Harry said the Queen was 'watching over all of us'

'The Queen is looking down on all of us': Prince Harry's poignant tribute on eve of anniversary of late monarch's death
A man has been arrested over the attack in Clapham

Teenager, 19, arrested over homophobic attack against two men at Clapham gay bar

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has arrived in the UK

Prince Harry arrives in London a day before anniversary of Queen's death without Meghan Markle
William bumped into Gazza during a walkabout

Pret A Mang-heir! William bumps into Gazza on Bournemouth trip as England legend plants cheeky kiss on royal
Meghan was originally set to 'take to the stage' during the closing ceremony.

Mystery ensues as Meghan Markle’s key role in Invictus Games closing ceremony disappears from media schedule

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit