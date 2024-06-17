Breaking News

Sir Ian McKellen rushed to hospital after falling off stage during West End performance

By Emma Soteriou

Sir Ian McKellen has been rushed to hospital after falling off stage during a West End performance.

The 85-year-old actor fell during a fight scene after losing his footing.

He is currently appearing in Player Kings - a production of Shakespeare's Henry IV.

The incident occurred just 10 minutes before the interval.

The audience has since been evacuated from the theatre, with the rest of the show being cancelled.

One audience member tweeted that they witnessed the actor "severely injure himself".

However, there has been no official update on the state of his injuries.

