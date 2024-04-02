Social worker who raped women before threatening to take away their children jailed for eight years

By Rebecca Brady

A social worker who threatened to have his victims' children removed has been sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by three years on licence, at the High Court in Glasgow.

Thomas Proctor, 43, used his position to threaten two of his three victims between 2022 and 2019.

The court heard he raped one woman while she was recovering from a procedure in hospital and attacked another after spiking her glass of water with an unknown substance.

Judge William Gallacher spoke of his "absolute revulsion" at Proctor's crimes.

"They were simply disgraceful and unacceptable," he said.

"At your age you will continue to pose a risk to the community," he continued, refusing Proctor's defence team's request for a lesser sentence.

Proctor - from Airdrie - denied all charges but a jury found him guilty on 11 counts.

They include rape, sexual assault, administering a substance for rape and threatening or abusive behaviour.

He committed his crimes in Glasgow, Fife and Lanarkshire.

Judge Gallacher praised his victims for coming forward, telling the court they spoke with "eloquence".

The 43-year-old had been employed by Clackmannanshire Council as a social worker in the Alloa area before he was suspended.

A council spokesperson confirmed he is "no longer employed".