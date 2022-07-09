Sopranos star Tony Sirico dies aged 79 as Hollywood remembers 'larger than life character'

Sopranos star Tony Sirico has died aged 79. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Sopranos star Tony Sirico has been described as "truly irreplaceable" and "nothing like his character" following his death aged 79.

Tributes poured in for the "larger than life character", who died at an assisted living facility in Florida on Friday.

His manager Bob McGowan said that Sirico had suffered from dementia and in the last few years of his life "couldn't remember things".

Sirico is best known for playing Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri in all six seasons of the hit HBO show Sopranos, alongside James Gandolfini and Edie Falco.

He also starred in other gangster films and shows including Lilyhammer, A Bronx Tale and Goodfellas.

Sopranos star Tony Sirico has died. Picture: Alamy

Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti in the Sopranos, said there was "no one else" like Sirico, who he described as "my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime".

"Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I've ever known," he said, sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram.

"I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs.

"We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony.

"I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable.

"I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten.

"Heartbroken today."

Sopranos star Tony Sirico (left) has died aged 79. Picture: Alamy

A statement posted on Facebook by Sirico's brother Robert Sirico thanked fans for their condolences and asked for privacy following the news.

"It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony 'Tony' Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022," the statement read.

"The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement."

His manager Bob McGowan also confirmed the actor's death, saying that he "was nothing like his character in the Sopranos".

Sopranos star Tony Sirico (second from right) has died aged 79. Picture: Alamy

"He was a very loyal client of 25 years and he's an ex-army vet and always gave to charities," McGowan told PA.

"He's a big contributor to the Wounded Warriors and would always go to children's hospitals.

"He was a great guy, nothing like his character on the Sopranos."

Sirico is survived by his two children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

Lorraine Bracco, who played Dr Jennifer Melfi on the Sopranos, said she had "a lifetime of memories" with Sirico.

"I adore Tony Sirico," she wrote, sharing two pictures of the pair together.

"A stand up guy who always had my back and who loved my children and my parents.

Sopranos star Tony Sirico has died aged 79. Picture: Alamy

"I have a lifetime of memories with Tony- starting with Goodfellas to The Sopranos and way beyond- but my God, did we have fun doing the Bensonhurst Spelling Bee-I'm still laughing.

"I hope he's in heaven cracking everybody up now. Love you, my Pal...rest in peace."

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Meadow Soprano, said Sirico was "tough and strong, yet sweet and a real artist" and that she was "lucky to have known" him.

While Steven Van Zandt, who played Sirico's partner in crime Silvio Dante, described him as a "larger than life character".

A Christian burial, celebrated by his brother is due to take place on Wednesday July 13 in Brooklyn, New York.