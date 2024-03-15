Golden Globe winning Squid Game star found guilty of sex assault after groping woman

15 March 2024, 11:47

Netflix's Squid Game star O Yeong-su has been convicted of sexual misconduct
Netflix's Squid Game star O Yeong-su has been convicted of sexual misconduct. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Squid Game star O Yeong-su has been found guilty of sexual misconduct by a court in South Korea.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 79-year-old, who became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe has been convicted of molesting a woman on two separate occasions back in 2017.

The actor was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court reported.

He has been also ordered to complete 40 hours of classes on sexual violence, the court added

O Yeong-su became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe in 2022
O Yeong-su became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe in 2022. Picture: alamy

The majority of the hearings at the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court are closed to the public.

Judge Jeong Yeon-ju has since said that the victim's records of the assault were "consistent...and appear to be statements that cannot be made without actually experiencing them."

Yeong-su was charged in 2022 when an actress accused him of inappropriately touching her when the pair were on tour for a play, and again outside her house.

The actor has denied the allegations and insisted he just held the victim's hand.

As he was leaving the court, O said he planned to appeal against the decision. He has seven days to appeal or the ruling will be upheld.

O won best supporting actor in television at the Golden Globes for his role in 'Squid Game' in 2022, becoming the first South Korean to win the award.

He played the elderly character O II-nam, one of the main antagonists of the first season.

The series that depicts a dark world where marginalised individuals are forced to compete in deadly versions of traditional children's games, quickly gained immense popularity on Netflix.

