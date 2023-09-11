'Clearly something needs to change': Keir Starmer calls for action against XL Bully 'devil dogs' after attacks

Keir Starmer responds to horrific dog attack.
Keir Starmer responds to horrific dog attack which left three injured. Picture: LBC

By Georgina Greer

Keir Starmer called for action against XL Bully 'devil dogs' after the latest attack over the weekend.

The Labour leader told LBC that "nobody should feel comfortable" with the footage, which shows an American XL bully mauling an 11-year-old girl before two men attempt to intervene, adding that anyone viewing it would be "shocked."

He went on to state that he hoped government action would be taken "speedily and constructively", adding that "clearly something needs to change."

His comments come with Home Secretary Suella Braverman announcement on Sunday that she has commissioned "urgent advice" on outlawing the breed after the "appalling" attack.

West Midlands Police are investigating after the three individuals were injured in the incident in the Bordesley Green area on Saturday.

Read More: Shocking moment caught on CCTV shows pensioner and pet labradoodle attacked by crazed dog

"This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children," Ms Braverman wrote on social media.

Warning: Graphic scenes. Viewer discretion is advised

The Home Secretary said she wants to ban the breed which has been attributed to the rising numbers of dog attacks
The Home Secretary said she wants to ban the breed which has been attributed to the rising numbers of dog attacks. Picture: Getty

Read More: Home Secretary 'pushing for XL Bully ban' after crazed dog mauls 11-year-old girl in Birmingham

Read More: Policing minister says American Bully XL ban 'an option' as breed's popularity fuels massive rise in dog attacks

"We can't go on like this.

"I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them."

The advice was commissioned last week, an adviser said, with it being the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' responsibility to add the breed to the banned list.

Last week, two of the breed were shot dead for mauling 22 sheep in North Wales.

Portrait of an American bully puppy on a background of green foliage of trees. Walking a small dog. A dog on a leash is walking on the street.
Portrait of an American bully puppy on a background of green foliage of trees. Walking a small dog. A dog on a leash is walking on the street. Picture: Alamy

The owner of two dogs has been convicted following the livestock attack, which took place in Wrexham.

David Hughes, 26, admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.

Mr Hughes was banned from keeping dogs for five years and ordered to pay £900 in fines.

