Stormy Daniels tells Melania to 'ditch Donald Trump now' after guilty verdict in hush money trial

Stormy Daniels has told Melania to ditch Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Stormy Daniels has told Melania to leave Donald Trump after he was found guilty in a hush money trial.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former president was found guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to the adult film actress.

He has continued to deny wrongdoing, insisting that he will appeal the "scam" conviction.

Speaking out for the first time since the verdict, Daniels said Melania "needs to leave him" because "it's been proven he is abusive" and he "is now a criminal".

"I don't know what their agreement may or may not be, but Melania needs to leave him," Daniels told the Mirror.

"Not because of what he did with me or other women but because he is a convicted felon.

Read more: Stormy Daniels breaks silence on Donald Trump hush-money guilty verdict

Read more: Donald Trump 'swears at Stormy Daniels' as adult film star testifies in court that she 'spanked' him in his pyjamas

Donald Trump found guilty in hush money trial

"It's been proven he is abusive; he was found liable for sexual assault and tax fraud and is now a criminal.

"He's neither Teflon Don nor Teflon Con anymore."

She went on to speculate over why Trump's wife and his eldest daughter, Ivanka, were not seen in court, suggesting they wanted to prioritise the "safety and privacy" of their children.

Speaking on Sunday, Trump admitted that the trial had been hard on Melania.

"It's tougher, I think it's probably in many ways, it's tougher on my family than it is on me," he said.

When asked how she was doing, he said: "She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her. I mean, she's fine. But it's, you know, she has to read all this c***."

Trump, who is the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes, has insisted that he is a "very innocent man" and claimed without evidence the trial was "rigged".