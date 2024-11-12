Breaking News

Sue Gray rejects Keir Starmer's job offer after being removed as chief of staff

By Emma Soteriou

Sue Gray has rejected Keir Starmer's offer for a part-time job after she was removed as chief of staff.

Ms Gray was offered the role of Prime Minister’s envoy for the nations and regions but turned it down.

The former chief of staff was said to be on a short break before taking up her new post, but the PM is now likely to rescind the job offer over concerns about what exactly the role would entail.

Downing Street had previously described her new role as a "vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations".

Ms Gray was appointed to the newly-created position after resigning from her former job following a power struggle in Number 10.

Previously speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said: "Well Sue’s been through a lot recently.

"I've worked with her very closely and I know that she has not enjoyed being a figure in the public eye.

"Unlike me, who can come on your programme and speak for myself and answer any of your questions, as an official she can't do that.

"So given what she's been through in the last few weeks she has decided to take a bit of down time and take a bit of a break and I quite understand why."

When asked how long her break will be, Mr McFadden said: "I don’t think it will be long but let's give her a bit of space and privacy after somebody, who as I said cant speak for herself, finding herself on the front page of the newspapers in a way that she has not wanted to be."

This story is being updated