Suella Braverman buys ‘marquees’ to house 2,000 Channel migrants in emergency bid to avoid hotel costs

The Home Office is set to house migrants in marquees under new plans. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The Home Secretary has bought ‘marquees’ to home up to 2,000 migrants on former military sites by the end of next month.

The Home Office has purchased the tents for migrants in the last few days and will start being constructed in the coming weeks on disused military sites.

It is expected between 1,000 and 2,000 beds will provided to the marquees by the end of next month, a government source said.

It comes after Border Force revealed an unexpected prediction for migrant crossings in the next three months, which is anticipated to see a surge and be the busiest time for migrant crossings this year.

The predictions mirror the surge in arrivals in 2022, where 51% of the year’s 45,755 small boat crossings arrived in the same period - between August, September and October.

A source at the Home Office said: “It’s obvious we can’t again be in a position where we’re having to spot-book expensive hotels on the fly for migrants. There’s nothing wrong with this kind of temporary accommodation when needed. Other countries do use it as well.”

But the plans have faced scrutiny from some in the government, as a similar proposal was made under Boris Johnson’s government but were rejected amid concerns it could present legal challenges over treating migrants inhumanely.

Some even compared the previous proposal to concentration camps, according to The Times.

The Home Office reportedly started buying the tents in the last week. Picture: Alamy

Military sites without basic facilities such as toilets and showers will be provided with portable versions, and there will be heaters on standby for any unexpected changes in weather.

It comes after last the Home Office acquired temporary marquees at the Manston processing centre last year for the same reasons, but these were only ever intended to be used for a few days.

This is just one of many recent attempts from the Home Office to source alternative ways to house migrants in a bid to avoid the cost of hotels, by uses sites such as barges and military bases.

It has also emerged that a number of migrants who were housed on the former RAF Wethersfield site in Braintree, Essex earlier this month have been diagnosed with various diseases.

The Home Office said there was no risk to the wider public from the diseases on the site but those affected have been blighted by scabies, tuberculosis and scurvy.

Two have been removed from the site because of their scurvy, the person with tuberculosis is latent and not contagious, while others affected by different diseases on the site are isolating.

Of the 46 migrants who were moved to the site on July 12 three have left.

Migrants were housed in 'marquees' in the Manston processing centre temporarily last year. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid new predictions from Border Force of a surge in Channel crossings. Picture: Getty

Those moved onto the site came from small boat crossings, and the Home Office said those moved would receive full medical checks beforehand, but this did not go ahead.

The Home Office’s new tents for migrants, which are expected to go up by August, were allegedly proposed by the department as an alternative to housing migrants when there is a surge in arrivals, as the current emergency “buffer” of around 5,000 empty rooms costs about £500,000 a day.

Those moved to the new tents could spend several weeks there, but a government source said they will be moved out before the winter months.

It comes after the High Court ruled on Thursday that housing lone child migrants in hotels over the last 18 months was unlawful, as this solution was only lawful for “very short periods in true emergency situations”.