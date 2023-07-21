First look inside controversial migrant barge - with gym, TV lounge and menu revealed for first time

21 July 2023, 15:22 | Updated: 21 July 2023, 15:33

First look inside the Bibby Stockholm set to house some 500 migrants.
First look inside the Bibby Stockholm set to house some 500 migrants. Picture: LBC

By Jenny Medlicott

Exclusive footage from LBC shows inside the controversial Bibby Stockholm set to house 500 migrants on the Isle of Portland.

The 93-metre long barge arrived at the docks in Dorset on Tuesday morning after completing its final journey from Falmouth to Portland.

New footage shows inside the accommodation vessel and what asylum seekers set to board the vessel later this month can expect on their three to nine months on board, according to the Home Office.

Ahead of its arrival, the government described the divisive new home for migrants as “basic and functional accommodation” and designed to “minimise the need to leave”.

Upon entrance, the barge has a reception and a security check-in.

The barge has 222 bedrooms. One bedroom offers a single-sized bunk bed, a desk with a chair, a small screen TV, a wardrobe and large window overlooking the rest of the dock.

Inside the bedroom is also an en-suite wet room, with a toilet, sink and mirror.

Read more: First small boat migrants arrive at former RAF base - look inside the camp set to house 1,700 people by autumn

Read more: 'We don’t want them here': Moment rival protest groups clash on docks as barge for asylum seekers arrives in Dorset

Read more: Giant barge that will house 500 asylum seekers finally on way to Dorset a month late after refit

The bedroom shows a single-sized bunk bed, en-suite bathroom and a desk with a chair.
The bedroom shows a single-sized bunk bed, en-suite bathroom and a desk with a chair. Picture: LBC
Inside the en-suite bathrooms on the Bibby Stockholm.
Inside the en-suite bathrooms on the Bibby Stockholm. Picture: LBC

Elsewhere on the barge there appears to be a communal sitting room decked out with a number of cream coloured sofas and armchairs, two coffee tables and a TV at the front of the room.

There is a medical room full of healthcare facilities, as the government paid the local NHS to provide on-site medical facilities on the barge, which will treat around 24 patients a day and be run by an advanced nurse practitioner five days a week.

A sample menu of food on the barge.
A sample menu of food on the barge. Picture: LBC

A sample menu for the canteen lists a variety of dishes available to those on board, some of the mains listed include: Chicken Peanut Butter, Fish Curry, Spaghetti Meatballs and Steak Sandwiches.

Breads, Spreads, Coffee, Tea, Milk, Water and Soup of the Day are all listed as foods available 24 hours to those on board.

The gym available shows only one power rack with a barbell and plates, two kettlebells, two sets of dumbbells and two treadmills.

Inside the gym on the Bibby Stockholm.
Inside the gym on the Bibby Stockholm. Picture: LBC
Inside the gym.
Inside the gym. Picture: LBC

The barge is also fit with a courtyard in the middle in the middle, which is planned to host activities such as netball and basketball.

There's also a multi-faith room and laundry facility.

Dorset council has been funded £377,000 (£3,500 per bed space) to fund English lessons and other activities on board.

The courtyard for sporting games.
The courtyard for sporting games. Picture: LBC

The barge is expected to home some 500 migrants as the government strives to cut down on the cost of housing migrants in hotels and other accommodation - costing an estimated £6m a day, according to Gov.uk.

It follows the government’s controversial Rwanda relocation scheme and the Illegal Migration Bill, which was passed earlier this week.

But the plans to house migrants on the barge have faced backlash from a number of locals and human rights activists.

A number of protesters appeared outside the barge on Friday.

The UN has criticised the Illegal Migration Bill, as they warned it “will have profound consequences for people in need of international protection”.

Downing Street has defended the use of barges to house migrants - insisting it is a cheaper alternative to accommodating them in hotels.

Rishi Sunak's official spokesman said: "I think it's right for the public as a whole that we move away from a situation where £6m a day of taxpayers' money is going towards housing these individuals in hotels.

"That's not a good use of money and obviously that puts unplanned pressure on local areas as well.

"We think it is better to open specific sites designed to house immigrants that come in, done in a more planned way.

"That's what we are seeking to do with the Bibby Stockholm and that's what we're seeking to do in other parts of the country - opening up sites to take the pressure off local areas and to reduce the cost."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

James Barber

Man executed in Alabama over 2001 killing

Protests in Tehran

Thousands of Muslims protest over Koran desecration in Sweden

Donald Trump

Trial date set for next May in Trump’s classified documents case

Russia ship opens fire

Russia attacks Ukraine’s farm storage after days of hitting port facilities

Breaking
Boris Johnson originally forgot his password

Boris Johnson says all 'relevant messages' have been passed to Cabinet office and will go to Covid inquiry

It has been a rubbish summer so far

Brits finally set to bask in sunshine but will have to wait until the last week of the summer holidays

No we haven't got your lion: German police on the lookout for the mystery beast

German police abandon search for ‘lion’ after no evidence of big cat found - but residents urged to remain ‘cautious’

Both Labour and the Tories have blamed Ulez for their by-election loss in Uxbridge

'Right thing to do': Sadiq Khan vows to press on with Ulez expansion despite surprise by-election loss

Graves being dug

Death toll rises after landslide horror in western India

Tony Bennett

US singing legend Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Breaking
Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett dies aged 96 after selling 50 million records during glittering career

Police search

Authorities call off Berlin lioness alert, saying ‘no evidence of any predator’

Remmo, pictured with a lion cub, pleaded for the suspected lioness to be kept safe

Crime boss's son calls for safe return of missing Berlin 'lion' - as authorities insist video actually shows a wild boar

A woman was escorted from the 17th field after attempting to disrupt the Open.

Just Stop Oil strike at The Open as US golfer cheered for helping remove activist

Hemingways everywhere

Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest begins in Florida Keys

A two Michelin star restaurant is charging solo diners as if they were a pair

Two Michelin star restaurant charges single diners the price of a meal for two - and plans to hike the bill further

Latest News

See more Latest News

Strikes had been set to cripple the London Underground next week

Tube strikes scheduled for next week called off after eleventh hour deal reached between unions and TfL
South Korea Stabbing Attack

One killed, three injured in South Korean knife attack

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy sacks his country's ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko over aid 'gratitude' row

Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine's ambassador to the UK over weapons 'gratitude' row

A fire burns during a demo

Thousands march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to protest against judicial overhaul

The Bishops Avenue in northwest London is considered to be one of the wealthiest streets in the world

Huge blaze breaks out in abandoned mansion dubbed 'The Towers' on Billionaires' row in north London
David Hunter has been found guilty of killing his terminally ill wife

British expat cleared of murdering terminally ill wife but found guilty of manslaughter by Cyprus judge
OpenAI logo

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other firms agree to AI safeguards

Iraq protest

Muslim-majority nations express outrage over Koran desecration in Sweden

Lioness search

Search goes on for ‘lioness’ on the loose in Germany

Lisa Pour went missing in 2013

Police launch murder investigation into London mother who has been missing for 10 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest
Prince Harry looking gloomy alongside Meghan Markle in a cream top

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting? The latest rumours explained

King Charles is on the lookout for a new staff member in Buckingham Palace.

King Charles is looking to fill a vital £37,000 role in Buckingham Palace with meals included – could it be you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat
Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’
Lewis Goodall discusses the financial "penalty" of being single.

Does being single impact you financially? Lewis Goodall discusses

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis
blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for Covid rule breaches
Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit