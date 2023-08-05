Suella Braverman says lawyers who help migrants cheat the system are 'criminals and conmen' who 'need to be jailed'

5 August 2023, 23:48 | Updated: 5 August 2023, 23:52

Suella Braverman says lawyers who help migrants cheat the system 'need to be jailed'
Suella Braverman says lawyers who help migrants cheat the system 'need to be jailed'. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Suella Braverman has said lawyers who help asylum seekers to cheat the British immigration system "need to be jailed".

Speaking of the need for Britain to be viewed as a "hostile environment" for asylum seekers, the Home Secretary added that those who submit false asylum and human rights claims on behalf of illegal immigrants should be imprisoned.

Braverman, 43, told the Mail on Sunday that such a stance would deter "criminals and conmen" who try to cheat the system.

She also pointed out that existing legal legislation already allows life sentences for those unlawfully assisting immigrants.

According to the Immigration Act 1971, it's an offence to intentionally help those seeking asylum to breach immigration laws.

"These so-called immigration lawyers, who have been very powerfully exposed as being criminals and conmen, coaching migrants on how to lie to get through our system, how to game our system, how to play our rules, they are cheating the British people," said Braverman.

"We have the laws in place already which can be used whereby if you are facilitating a migrant illegally, you can be potentially jailed for life."
"We have the laws in place already which can be used whereby if you are facilitating a migrant illegally, you can be potentially jailed for life.". Picture: LBC / Alamy

"I worked as a barrister myself before I was an MP, defending the Home Office in immigration cases, and I know what we’re dealing with here in terms of the problem."

Adding: "We’ve got a racket, we’ve got an industry of people who are purporting to be professional, purporting to be legitimate, but actually under the surface are lying or cheating and breaking the law, and we need to crack down on them."

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stood accused of “cooking the books” where asylum claims are concerned.

According to The Independent, more than 6,000 people removed from the system following his vow to clear a historic backlog.

Announcing the staunch measures ahead of Government's "Stop the Boats" week, Mrs Braverman said: "It’s very simple. They really need to be jailed.

"We have the laws in place already which can be used whereby if you are facilitating a migrant illegally, you can be potentially jailed for life."

Read more: Albanian smuggling gangs offer murderers chance to flee UK for £2,500 as Tories demand end to small boat crossings

Read more: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for protests after being handed three-year jail term

Speaking of the need for Britain to be viewed as a "hostile environment" for asylum seekers, the Home Secretary added that those who submit false asylum and human rights claims on behalf of illegal immigrants should be imprisoned.
Speaking of the need for Britain to be viewed as a "hostile environment" for asylum seekers, the Home Secretary added that those who submit false asylum and human rights claims on behalf of illegal immigrants should be imprisoned. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"And if the offence is warranted, then these people must be jailed for as long as possible. They need to know that they can’t get away with it. They need to know that this is totally unacceptable."

The Home Secretary added: "And we need to ensure that a blind eye isn’t turned to this kind of behaviour but, actually, that we have a hostile environment for those who seek to undermine and break our rules."

It follows the news Albanian people smuggling gangs are offering criminals the chance to flee Britain across the Channel for the price of £2,500.

The gangs, who are more notorious for bringing people over the sea in small boats illegally, are even helping murderers to escape the UK.

TikTok has been used to offer people the chance to cross the Channel but now the smugglers are using their expertise to do the reverse.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Watkins, 46, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a string of 13 child sex offences - including the attempted rape of a baby - in December 2013.

Paedophile musician Ian Watkins in critical condition after being held hostage and 'brutally' stabbed by prison inmates

The Pope in Portugal

Pilgrims brave scorching heat for Pope’s vigil in Lisbon

Scene of a shooting

Israeli security guard dies in Tel Aviv shooting

Captain Tom's family will soon discover the fate of the spa complex built in the lockdown hero's name after an appeal date is set by the council.

Captain Tom's family handed appeal date after council call for demolition of £1.2m spa complex built in veteran's name

A body is removed

Death toll rises after landslide in Georgia mountain resort

A smoke bomb goes off

Influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after New York City mayhem

A 34-year-old man from Blackpool was initially held on suspicion of murder, while a second man, aged 30, was held on suspicion of causing the death of a child and child neglect.

Murder investigation launched as two men arrested following death of baby boy in Blackpool

Election 2024 Trump

Prosecutors ask for protective order after Trump post appears to promise revenge

'I miss her every day': David Hunter says wife 'begged' him to end her life after being cleared of murder in Cyprus

'I didn't want to live without her': David Hunter recalls stint in Cypriot psychiatric hospital after death of terminally-ill wife
Boxer Dillian Whyte breaks silence after failed drugs test sees heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua cancelled

Boxer Dillian Whyte breaks silence after failed drugs test sees heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua cancelled

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for protests after being handed three-year jail term

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for protests after being handed three-year jail term

In this image from video, a seaborne drone approaches a Russian tanker on the Black Sea

Ukrainian drones hit Russian tanker transporting fuel near Crimea

David Daniels

Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault

Anne Nelson-Koche faces up to 600 years behind bars.

Teacher, 74, faces 600 years in jail for repeated sexual abuse of teenage boy, 14, in basement of private school

Adrienne Vaughan

Boat skipper faces manslaughter probe over crash that killed Bloomsbury US chief

Treat Williams

Driver ‘considers Treat Williams a friend’ and says crash charges not warranted

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mick Lynch

Mick Lynch: Starmer must show voters what his values are ahead of election

Sue Arnold has admitted her devastation since her son's sentencing.

Ex-police chief believes ‘drug lord’ son didn’t ‘grass’ in £120m smuggling plot after upbringing at £45k school
Floodwaters course through fields and roads in Kaiyuan Town of Shulan in north-eastern China’s Jilin province

Thousands of people evacuated as north-east China hit by more floods

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan arrested after court conviction

Pope Francis addresses worshippers in front of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the holy shrine in Fatima, central Portugal

Pope visits shrine in Portuguese town of Fatima

LTNs have racked up millions in fines for Londoners.

Drivers in London rack up £56m worth of fines from LTNs in last two years as more than a million issued tickets
Rebecca has revealed how demand has surged following the online row.

'It was just a bit of fun!': Baker in 'free cake' storm reveals business is booming after run-in with Corrie star
Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta hold a Russian flag at the start of a protest called to fight for the country’s freedom and push back against foreign interference in Niamey, Niger, on Thursday

Niger’s junta rulers ‘ask for help from Russian group Wagner’

Norwegian mountain climber Kristin Harila, centre, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, right, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days arrive at the a

Climber retires after becoming fastest to climb world’s highest 14 peaks

Storm Antoni is set to batter parts of the UK.

Storm Antoni batters Britain as ‘unseasonably' strong winds up to 65mph hit Bibby Stockholm asylum barge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her
Kate and William yet to publicly wish Meghan happy birthday

Kate and William post tweet about rhino documentary - but make no mention of Meghan's 42nd birthday
Sarah has been open about her struggles with the disease on her podcast

Sarah, Duchess of York, names reconstructed breast 'Derek' after breast cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit