Braverman backs armed cops who hand in weapons after officer charged with Chris Kaba murder

By Kieran Kelly

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has expressed support for armed cops who have handed in their weapons after an officer was charged with the murder of Chris Kaba.

Kaba was killed by a single bullet in a shooting in Streatham Hill on September 6 last year. He was unarmed.

The father-to-be's death sparked protests against the police as his family called for justice over the 24-year-old's death.

Cops have now started their own protest, with some officers concerned about how the charge affects them, their colleagues, and families.

One armed cop, who is on "reflective leave", told LBC that senior figures at the Met are not supportive enough and have taken a "combative" stance against protestors.

Ms Braverman has now intervened, expressing her support for those on "reflective leave".

"We depend on our brave firearms officers to protect us from the most dangerous and violent in society. In the interest of public safety they have to make split-second decisions under extraordinary pressures," the home secretary said.

"They mustn’t fear ending up in the dock for carrying out their duties. Officers risking their lives to keep us safe have my full backing and I will do everything in my power to support them.

"That’s why I have launched a review to ensure they have the confidence to do their jobs while protecting us all."

This police officer tells of the lack of 'support' for Met officers

"We are in ongoing discussions with those officers to support them and to fully understand the genuinely held concerns that they have," a Met spokesperson said.

"The Met has a significant firearms capability and we continue to have armed response teams deployed in communities across London to keep the public safe."

An anonymous officer who is on "reflective leave" told LBC the police force is not being supportive of those who have taken the decision to step back, adding that some senior managers have taken a "combative" stance.

"We understand as armed officers in London that if we have to take that ultimate action that justice has to be seen to be done, and that our actions will come under the most forensic of scrutiny," he told LBC.

"However, under Mark Rowley and the senior leadership team, we are just not getting the right level of support to be able to do that job.

"It's almost being treated with detriment that we've decided to take this period of reflection and so in terms of being supporting and listening to us, that's not correct I'm afraid."

Commissioner of the Met Sir Mark Rowley has said he understood why officers had taken the decision to reflect on "such weighty responsibilities".

"Our firearms officers... are not only prepared to confront the armed and dangerous to protect London's communities but they do so recognising the uniquely intense and lengthy personal accountability they will face for their split-second operational decisions," Sir Mark said in a statement.

"I understand why many of them are reflecting on the potential price of such weighty responsibilities.

"Bravery comes in many forms. When officers have the levels of uncertainty and worry I saw in my colleagues today, simply going in and doing their jobs not knowing what incidents are ahead of them is courageous."

The police officer who was charged with Mr Kaba's murder has not been named publicly.