Supermarket opening times Christmas and New Year 2024: Lidl, Aldi, M&S and more

By James Spry

Whether you're planning the Christmas Day big shop or need to pick up a few items over the festive season, here are all the opening times for all the major supermarkets.

Most major supermarket retailers will shut their doors for the full day on Christmas to give their staff a hard-earned break, and many will be closed for Boxing Day and New Years Day.

Most supermarkets are open for reduced hours between Christmas Eve and January 2.

Here’s the full rundown on opening times. Bear in mind most supermarket opening times will vary across the country, so check your local hours online to avoid a wasted trip.

Lidl

All Lidl stores will be closed on Christmas Day and New Years day, and most will be closed on Boxing Day too.

They will be open as usual between Boxing Day and New Years Eve, with reduced hours on Christmas Eve and New Years Day.

You can check whether your local Lidl will be open via Lidl's online store finder.

Aldi

Aldi will be closed for business on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

On Christmas Eve stores will be open until 6pm.

Between December 26 and 30, they will be open with reduced hours – 8am to 8pm on weekdays and 9:30 to 4pm on Sunday.

On New Years' Eve, Aldi will be open between 8am and 6pm.

They'll return to normal hours on January 2.

Tesco

Tesco opening times over the festive period will vary from store to store, but all stores and petrol stations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Tesco Extras and Superstores will open 9am to 7pm on Christmas Eve.

On Boxing Day, Extras and Superstores will be open 9am to 6pm, and most Express stores will be open 9am to 7pm.

Tescos will be open for normal hours between December 27 and 30.

On New Years Eve, Extras and Superstores will be open 5am to 7pm, and local stores will be open 6am to 10pm.

For New Year's Day, Superstores will be open 8am to 6pm, and most Express stores will be open 8am to 10pm. Some of the larger Express stores will close earlier.

Find out whether your local branch will be open by checking the Festive Holiday Hours on Tesco's online store locator.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s supermarkets will be closed on Christmas day, and will be open for reduced hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day.

On Christmas Eve, supermarkets will close at 7pm and convenience stores will shut at 9pm.

On Boxing Day, supermarkets will be open 9am to 6pm and Local stores will be open 9am to 9pm.

Sainsbury's will be open as normal between December 27 and 30.

On New Years Eve, supermarkets will be open 10am to 7pm, and Local stores will be open 6am to 9pm.

On New Years Day, supermarkets are open 8am to 8pm, and convenience stores 8am to 9pm.

Normal hours resume on January 2.

Morrisons

Morrisons is closed on Christmas Day, and open for reduced hours over the Christmas period.

Reduced hours begin on Christmas Eve, when shops will close at 6pm or 7pm.

Supermarkets will open between 9am and 6pm on Boxing Day, then resume normal hours between December 27 and 30.

On New Years Eve, Morrisons will open at 6am or 7am, and all stores will close at 7pm. On New Years Day, stores will be open 9am to 6pm.

Opening times return to normal on January 2.

These hours will vary from shop to shop, so be sure to check your local via Morrison's online store finder.

Waitrose

All Waitrose stores will be closed on Christmas Day, and most will be closed for Boxing Day and New Years Day too.

On Boxing Day and New Years Day, some stores will be open for Deliveroo and Uber Eats orders too.

Most Waitrose stores will be open as usual between Boxing Day and New Years Day – check Waitrose's store locator to see the opening hours at your local shop.

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer will close all of its stores across the country on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, M&S stores will be open for reduced hours, with most shops closing at 7pm.

Most stores will be open for reduced hours will continue between December 27 and 30.

Some M&S stores will be open on New Years Day, but many will not – the Christmas opening hours for each of their shops is listed on their website.

The opening times for M&S shops varies across locations and store types, so be sure to check your local branch.

Asda

Asda stores will be closed on Christmas Day, but most stores will be open on all other days across the Christmas period.

Stores will be open until 7pm on Christmas Eve, then between 9am and 6pm on Boxing Day.

Then it's normal opening hours between December 27 and 30.

For New Years Eve, stores will be open 7am to 7pm.

They'll be open on New Years Day too, between 9am and 6pm.

Opening hours might vary across stores, so check Asda's website for your local store.