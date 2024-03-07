Sweden finally becomes full NATO member after two-year wait following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

7 March 2024, 17:16

Sweden has finally joined Nato after a lengthy two-year wait following its application to join the military alliance in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Sweden has finally joined Nato after a lengthy two-year wait following its application to join the military alliance in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Sweden has finally joined Nato after a lengthy two-year wait following its application to join the military alliance in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Scandinavian country has ended decades of post-Second World War neutrality as concerns about Russian aggression spiked.

Sweden is the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance, whose next-door neighbours Norway and Finland share a border with the aggressor nation.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Secretary of State Antony Blinken presided at a ceremony in which Sweden's "instrument of accession" to the alliance was officially deposited at the State Department.

"This is a historic moment for Sweden. It's historic for alliance. It's history for the transatlantic relationship," Mr Blinken said.

"Our Nato alliance is now stronger, larger than it's ever been."

The West's defence alliance now rings the entire Baltic Sea, which is a major trading route for Russia and is home to one of its prized fleets.

“The Baltic Sea becomes a Nato lake,” Latvia's foreign minister and self-declared candidate to lead Nato Krišjānis Kariņš declared.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson before presenting Sweden's NATO Instruments of Accession, Thursday
Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson before presenting Sweden's NATO Instruments of Accession, Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Germany ‘accidentally leaked British military secrets to Russia’, including that troops are ‘on the ground’ in Ukraine

Read More: Israel-Hamas talks 'break down' as Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza in major policy shift

Mr Kristersson is expected to visit the White House later on Thursday where he will be a guest of honour at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress.

The White House said that having Sweden as a Nato ally "will make the United States and our allies even safer".

"Nato is the most powerful defensive alliance in the history of the world, and it is as critical today to ensuring the security of our citizens as it was 75 years ago when our alliance was founded out of the wreckage of World War Two," a spokesperson said.

Sweden, along with Finland which joined Nato last year, both abandoned long-standing military neutrality that was a hallmark of the Nordic states' Cold War foreign policy, after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

Mr Biden, in his speech to Congress, is expected to cite Sweden's accession to Nato as evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin's intent to divide and weaken the alliance has failed as a direct result of the Ukraine invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in a cockpit of a flight simulator at the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots named in Krasnodar, Thursday
Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in a cockpit of a flight simulator at the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots named in Krasnodar, Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: German intelligence blunder exposes NATO secrets: a tale of carelessness and consequences

Read More: World leaders reject Macron’s plan to send Nato troops to Ukraine in bid to stop 'Russia winning the war'

And the President is expected to use Sweden's decision to join to step up calls for reluctant Republicans to approved stalled military assistance to Ukraine as the war enters its third year.

Sweden's membership had been held up due to objections by Nato members Turkey and Hungary.

Turkey expressed concern that Sweden was harbouring and not taking enough action against Kurdish groups that it regards as terrorists, and Hungary's populist President Viktor Orban has shown pro-Russian sentiment and not shared the alliance's determination to support Ukraine.

After months of delay, Turkey ratified Sweden's admission earlier this year and Hungary did so this week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The maker of Ozempic and Wegovy has introduced a new weight-loss pill twice as effective as its existing jabs.

Ozempic maker 'very optimistic' after revealing new weight loss pill twice as effective as existing jabs

Barnacles could hold the key to solving the MH370's disappearance

How 'ill-formed little monsters' could unlock the secret of missing MH370 plane, ten years on from vanishing

Haiti Violence

State of emergency extended in Haiti as gang attacks paralyse capital

Dave Myers' wife has spoken out for the first time since the tragic death of the much-loved Hairy Biker, thanking the nation for their support

Dave Myers' wife speaks out following Hairy Biker's tragic death, saying 'I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation'

Margaret Caldwell has demanded a public inquiry into how police handled her daughter's murder.

Public inquiry into police failings in murder investigation of Emma Caldwell confirmed

US Sweden

Sweden becomes 32nd member of Nato

The US military will set up a temporary port on the Gaza coast to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid, Joe Biden is set to announce during his State of the Union address

US will set up temporary port in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, Biden to announce during State of the Union address

Israel Humanitarian Visas

US military to set up temporary port in Gaza to increase flow of aid

South Africa Missing Girl

South African woman charged with trafficking her missing daughter

The mother of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead at home has appeared at Crown Court.

Mother charged with murdering ‘happy and fun-loving’ 10-year-old daughter appears in court

Jake Paul (left) and Mike Tyson (right) will face each other in a boxing event streamed to Netflix on July 20

Jake Paul to face Mike Tyson despite 30-year age gap as former world boxing champion returns to ring against YouTuber

A helicopter carries a bucket as it flies over homes burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas

Utility firm admits facilities ‘involved in igniting Texas wildfire’

Paul-Henri Nargeolet (l) and the Titan sub (r)

Titan sub victim's mansion with pictures of the doomed ship on the walls goes on sale for £1.35million

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner arrives at the circuit for the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today (L) and (R) pictured with Geri on Saturday

Christian Horner says it's 'time to draw a line' after accuser is suspended from Red Bull following misconduct probe

A past Come Dine with Me winner has been convicted of stalking for a third time.

Reality TV star, 43, who had sex with 15-year-old boy is convicted of stalking for a third time

Police cars parked at the scene where six people were found dead in an Ottawa suburb

Four children among six people found dead in house in Ottawa

Latest News

See more Latest News

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan who died at 32 'collapsed while out running', colleagues say

Tributes paid to news presenter Nick Sheridan who died at 32 after he 'collapsed while out running'
Exact time M25 will shut down for 57 hours as drivers warned to 'stay away' during closures on UK's busiest motorway

Exact time M25 will shut down for 57 hours as drivers warned to stay away during closures on UK's busiest motorway
Palestinians visit their destroyed homes after Israeli forces left Khan Younis on the Gaza Strip

Hamas says ceasefire talks to resume next week

President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank keeps key interest rate at record high

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar

Indian PM makes first visit to Kashmir’s main city since semi-autonomy revoked

A woman with children watch as Rwandan soldiers patrol in a village in Cabo Delgado province

UN raises alert for 780,000 people displaced in Mozambique

The LTN has been suspended following 'concerns about public transport'.

Hated Streatham LTN that led to three-mile bus journeys taking two hours suspended with immediate effect
The family of the cinematographer shot dead on the set of Rust have called for 'everyone responsible to be held accountable' as Alec Baldwin prepares to stand trial in July

Pressure on Alec Baldwin as Rust cinematographer's family speak out after armourer's conviction
The director of the IFS has said that the next parliament will be the 'most difficult of any in 80 years'.

Next five years will be ‘most difficult period’ for a parliament 'since Second World War', IFS warns
People on the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Juntas ruling Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso agree to create joint security force

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate's uncle addressed the royal feud in Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, says Kate's uncle

Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on Kate's treatment

'Kate's getting the best treatment in the world': Princess of Wales' uncle says royal family has 'circled the wagons'
Prince William has broken his silence on the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife Kate following her absence from the limelight since her abdominal surgery

Prince William breaks silence on wild conspiracy theories surrounding wife Kate following her absence from limelight

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit