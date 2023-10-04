Pictured: Swiss couple who died in supercar tour horror crash when Ferrari smashed into Lamborghini

Police in Sardinia confirmed the identities of the victims as Marcus and Melissa Krautli, from Wallisellen near Zurich. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A Swiss couple who died in a horror supercar smash in Sardinia have been identified by police.

Shocking video footage shows the moment the couple’s Ferrari hit another vehicle before smashing into a camper van, which flipped over.

The victims have been identified as Marcus and Melissa Krautli from Wallisellen near Zurich.

Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi, who were in the Lamborghini, were uninjured.

WARNING: distressing video

Swades actress #GayatriJoshi and her husband #vikasoberoi were reportedly involved in a recent accident in #Italy The incident occurred in #Sardinia, #Italy, and it was a multi-car collision. A Swiss couple traveling in a #Ferrari lost their lives when the #vehicle caught fire. pic.twitter.com/lvzFa6pnZQ — Bhart Jaiswal (@JaiswalBhart) October 4, 2023

Gayatri told India’s The Free Press Journal: “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here - multiple-car collision. With God's grace, we both are absolutely fine.”

Marcus and Melissa Krautli, from Wallisellen near Zurich, died in the crash. Picture: Facebook

Video of the crash shows a red Ferrari trying to overtake the blue Lamborghini and the camper van at the same time. The Lamborghini is forced underneath the camper van, which flips onto its side.

The Ferrari overturned and caught fire - trapping the couple who were inside. Mr and Mrs Krautli, aged 67 and 63 died in the fire, according to local media.

The couple crashed a red Ferrari while trying to overtake a camper van, and died when their crashed car burst into flames. Picture: Social Media

The couple travelling in the camper van, aged, 61 and 62, were injured and taken to hospital.

“We were lying sideways in our seats. For a moment we were silent in disbelief. Then I looked into my wife's eyes and asked her if she was okay. She nodded.

“When we came out we thought we were in hell.”

Video of the aftermath shows wrecked cars by the side of the road, as black smoke billows from the flaming Ferrari.

The cars were taking part in the Sardinia Supercar Experience event where participants drive across the island in expensive cars and stay in pricey hotels