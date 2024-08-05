Tamworth MP highlighted migrant hotel in Parliament days before 'far-right' riot erupted

Labour's Sarah Edwards claimed the people of Tamworth 'want their hotel back' just days before a far-right mob descended on it. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Tamworth MP Sarah Edwards is facing criticism after highlighting a hotel in the town days before it was attacked for housing migrants.

Speaking in Parliament, Sarah Edwards declared the people of Tamworth “want their hotel back” as she called for the end of asylum seekers being housed in hotels.

These comments came just days before a mob of far-right rioters descended on the Holiday Inn, attacking police and vandalising the property.

Footage posted online appeared to show a fire being started in the hotel after thugs smashed in windows to the accommodation.

Staffordshire Police Force described the incident as "a large group of individuals is in the area with people throwing projectiles, smashing windows, starting fires and targeting police.”

They added: "Officers are working valiantly to keep the public safe. Specialist drone surveillance and the national police air service have been sweeping the area as our efforts to identify those involved continue."

This is not the first time I have raised in the chamber that residents of Tamworth want their hotel back. I will work closely with the new Government and Home Secretary to end the use of the Holiday Inn for asylum purposes. pic.twitter.com/BxELsOw82U — Sarah Edwards for Tamworth (@SarahEdwardsTam) July 30, 2024

Speaking in the Commons on July 30, Ms Edwards said: "In Tamworth the Holiday Inn has been used for asylum purposes for years and the simple reality is that residents want their hotel back.

“Tamworth benefits from local tourism and...the Holiday Inn should be for holidays. I therefore welcome (the) announcement that the Border Security and Immigration Bill includes plans to end asylum hotel use."

The Labour MP has since condemned the far-right violence that erupted in her constituency.

Damage at the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth, Staffordshire, after a mob attacked it on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Taking to X on Sunday evening, she said: “The scenes in Tamworth tonight of violence are shocking & disgraceful & are still ongoing.

“Thank you to @StaffsPolice for ensuring the safety of hotel staff & guests.

“This will not be tolerated in our town. The police officers on the ground have my fullest support.”

Ms Edwards has faced backlash following the attack on asylum seekers, with some claiming she brought the hotel to the mob’s attention with her comments in parliament.

One X user said: "Guess you need some lessons on what to say and how to say it, the consequences have had a huge impact, I do hope there is some contrition."

The Tamworth Holiday Inn was one of two hotels housing asylum seekers to be attacked on Sunday.

10 police officers were injured and one was knocked unconscious as far-right protesters tried to storm a Rotherham migrant hotel.

Masked anti-immigration demonstrators threw planks of wood at officers and sprayed them with fire extinguishers, before smashing hotel windows to gain access to the Holiday Inn Express, South Yorkshire Police said.

One person was arrested.

A large bin close to a window of the hotel was set alight, causing a fire which was later extinguished.

The officer knocked unconscious suffered a head injury, the force said, adding that two others had suspected broken bones.

The rioters smashed a window at the migrant hotel in Rotherham shortly after 2pm on Sunday.

Speaking in the wake of the violent scenes across the country, Sir Keir Starmer said: "I utterly condemn the far-right thuggery we have seen this weekend.

"Be in no doubt: those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law.

"The police will be making arrests. Individuals will be held on remand. Charges will follow. And convictions will follow.

"I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder. Whether directly or those whipping up this action online, and then running away themselves. This is not protest. It is organised, violent thuggery. And it has no place on our street or online.

"Right now, there are attacks happening on a hotel in Rotherham. Marauding gangs intent on law breaking. Or worse. Windows smashed. Fires set ablaze. Residents and staff in absolute fear. There is no justification – none – for taking this action."