Teenagers held in Manchester over Texas synagogue siege released without charge

18 January 2022, 19:27 | Updated: 18 January 2022, 19:30

Two people arrested by Greater Manchester Police after the Texas synagogue stand-off have been released
Two people arrested by Greater Manchester Police after the Texas synagogue stand-off have been released. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Two teenagers who were arrested in Manchester as part of investigations into a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas have been released without charge, police say.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pair were arrested in South Manchester on Sunday in connection with the siege, which saw four people including a rabbi held hostage for up to 10 hours.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Tuesday the teenagers had been released without charge, and said officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPMW) were working with US authorities.

"Two teenagers, who were both detained in south Manchester, have since been released without charge," a police statement said.

"An address in north Manchester has been searched as part of the Counter Terrorism Policing North West investigation."

Read more: Texas synagogue hostage taker shot dead as elite FBI team stormed building was British

Read more: Rabbi escaped Texas synagogue siege by throwing a chair at his British captor

"CTP North West is continuing to assist with the investigation which is being led by US authorities," said Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Dominic Scally.

"Overnight, constructive meetings with colleagues from the United States have taken place.

"As part of our enquiries, we're also working with colleagues in other forces and Lancashire Police are working with communities in the Blackburn area to put measures in place to provide reassurance."

Saturday's incident took place at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

Four people were held by British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, and were eventually freed unharmed after several hours.

Akram was shot dead by the FBI moments after his "terrified" hostages escaped.

Read more: Brit who took four hostages at Texas synagogue investigated by MI5 but cleared

Read more: 'No-one told me it was against the rules': PM refuses to rule out resigning over partygate

It was revealed on Tuesday that Akram had previously been investigated by MI5, but officers had concluded he did not pose a threat.

A Whitehall source told the Telegraph: "Malik Akram was known to MI5 and was the subject of a short lead investigation in 2020.

"The investigation was opened in the second part of 2020 and was closed shortly afterwards with an assessment that there was no indication he presented a terrorist threat at that time."

He was no longer under investigation at the time he flew to the US.

On Monday the rabbi who was held recalled how he and the other hostages were able to escape only after he threw a chair at their captor.

Speaking to CBS News, Charlie Cytron-Walker said that towards the end - when their captor "wasn't getting what he wanted" - he saw an opportunity and took it.

"The last hour or so of the stand-off (our captor) wasn't getting what he wanted," the rabbi told the US broadcaster.

"It didn't look good, it didn't sound good.

Read more: Man 'kept as slave' in Carlisle shed for 40 years in 'harrowing' crime

Read more: Ashling Murphy: Partner's tribute to 'shining light' as police make arrest in murder probe

"We were terrified.

"When I saw an opportunity, where he wasn't in a good position, I made sure the two gentleman who were with me... were ready to go.

"I told them to go, I threw a chair at the gunman, I headed for the door, and all three of us were able to get out."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rikki Neave was killed in November 1994.

Rikki Neave, 6, murdered by teenager who posed naked body in 'star shape', court hears

Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday

Man 'kept as slave' in Carlisle shed for 40 years in 'harrowing' crime

Sue Gray will reportedly interview Dominic Cummings as part of her inquiry

Sue Gray will interview Dominic Cummings after explosive partygate claims

Morrisons said the policy applies only to workers who are unvaccinated by choice

Morrisons cuts sick pay for unvaccinated workers

Microsoft is buying gaming company Activision Blizzard in a £50bn deal

Microsoft to buy Call of Duty gaming firm Activision Blizzard in £50bn deal

TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois signed up by big fashion brands

TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois signed up by The North Face and Gucci for ad campaign
The aftermath of the rampage in Aldi.

Woman admits £10,000 Aldi wrecking spree during second lockdown

Nightclubs in Scotland will reopen on Monday

Scotland to lift all Omicron coronavirus restrictions from Monday

Leading health experts can see a "light at the end of the tunnel" in Britain's fight against coronavirus

'Light at end of the tunnel' for UK in Covid fight says WHO, but expect a 'bumpy journey ahead'
The domestic violence trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been put back

Ryan Giggs domestic violence trial pushed back seven months due to Covid court backlog

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out resigning.

'No-one told me it was against the rules': PM refuses to rule out resigning over partygate

A funeral was held for Ashling Murphy on Tuesday.

Ashling Murphy: Partner's tribute to 'shining light' as police make arrest in murder probe

Malik Faisal Akram, from Blackburn, was behind the attack on a synagogue in Texas

Brit who took four hostages at Texas synagogue investigated by MI5 but cleared

Boris Johnson is battling to remain in No 10

Covid laws in England 'to be scrapped in March' amid PM's 'Operation Red Meat'

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will not be eligible to receive a Platinum Jubilee medal

Fresh humiliation as Prince Harry and Andrew ‘not eligible’ for Platinum Jubilee medal

There are reports the Navy is rejecting plans to 'push back' migrants in the Channel

'We would not storm migrant boats': Navy rejects plan to push back Channel refugees

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy Aristocrat Auction

£393m Rome villa with Caravaggio ceiling fails to sell in court-ordered auction
Russian troops

Russia moves more troops westwards amid Ukraine tensions

Anders Breivik gave a Nazi salute as he enters parole hearing

Shameless mass killer Anders Brevik gives Nazi salute as he applies for early release
Nursultan Nazarbayev

Kazakhstan’s ex-leader denies fleeing abroad amid protests

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Hong Kong to cull 2,000 animals after hamsters get Covid-19

Roberta Metsola

Maltese legislator Roberta Metsola elected European Parliament president
New Zealand Tonga Volcano Eruption

Volcanic ash delays aid to Tonga as scale of damage emerges

Virus Outbreak China

Parcels from overseas may have spread Omicron – Chinese state media
Leaked military photos have surfaced showing the scale of destruction on Tonga

Tonga tsunami: 3 confirmed dead as leaked military photos show 'catasrophic' damage
The Director General of the IATA said he was "optimistic" about the travel industry.

Holidaymakers 'ripped off' by Covid travel testing, former BA chief tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial
'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands
Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch in full

James O'Brian perfectly sums up what's going on at the moment

James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square
Nick Ferrari asked the question of Dominic Raab

'Who should my listeners believe on partygate? The PM or Dominic Cummings?'
Caller tells LBC he was a Conservative 'up until Boris Johnson took over'

Caller tells LBC he was a Conservative 'up until Boris Johnson took over'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch in Full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch again

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'T-levels, not Tory Leader': Nadhim Zahawi explains TL lapel badge
Rachel Johnson breaks silence on PM's attendance at garden party

'It would've been for work': Rachel Johnson breaks silence on partygate

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police