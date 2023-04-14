'There is no such thing as truth in politics': Lord Saatchi tells Nick Ferrari Labour's negative political campaign is flawed

Lord Saatchi spoke with Nick Ferrari on negative advertising during election campaigns. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Advertising mogul Lord Saatchi has today told Nick Ferrari that Labour's attack adverts targeting the Tory party are unlikely to be effective because they lack a "real philosophical viewpoint" and appear to have "come from nowhere".

"If you were to ask me about these particular Labour advertisements that have caused such a fuss, I've got nothing to say in criticising them for being low.

"I don't think it's possible to have such a thing," explained Mr Saatchi to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Lord Saatchi, a lifetime peer, is responsible for some of the most famous political advertising from across the decades, including the “Labour Isn’t Working” poster from Margaret Thatcher’s election victory in 1979.

"My objection to these Labour advertisements would be that they come from nowhere," he said.

Adding: "If you want these negative campaigns to be effective, they will have to start from a real philosophical viewpoint - and that's what's required."

Nick Ferrari questions Lord Saatchi on advertising, elections and more

Asked whether the Conservative party's recent "stop the boats" slogan could be considered an enduring political tagline, he added it was "not my place" to pass judgement.

"Whatever the Tory party says, it will have to come from a philosophy, it can't start out of thin air," remarked Mr Saatchi.

He highlighted that negativity "doesn't sell" unless it's bolstered by a steadfast philosophy, highlighting the Conservative party had survived the decades because of such planning.

"The Tory party knows how to do that, they've done it before," said Lord Saatchi.

Speaking with Nick, the lifetime peer spoke at length about the history of negative advertising and it's impact on the current political landscape.

"This is why there is no regulation of political campaigns - there can't be," said Lord Saatchi.

"There is no such thing as truth in politics... In every general election campaign, there are competing versions of the truth."

Referencing the need for simplicity, Lord Saatchi highlighted the "sophisticated" British public's needs for campaigns to "get to the point".

"The job that's required - which these advertisements don't do - is to make what you're trying to say very simple. And I assure you, that's not because I think the British public is stupid. I think exactly the reverse," said Lord Saatchi.

"The British public is the most intelligent and the most sophisticated in the world, and therefore, it is a courtesy to them. It's a modern form of good manners not to waste their time.

"They don't have the time for waffle and vagueness and therefore it's essential to get to the point".

Adding: "They don't have the time to waste"