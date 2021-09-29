Three more energy suppliers collapse amid soaring gas prices

29 September 2021, 15:14 | Updated: 29 September 2021, 16:00

Three more energy suppliers have ceased trading.
Three more energy suppliers have ceased trading. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Energy suppliers Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy have become the latest companies to cease trading amid rising gas prices.

Ofgem said the three suppliers have announced that they are ceasing to trade, following in the footsteps of Avro and Green - which had over 830,000 customers between them.

According to Ofgem, Enstroga supplies gas and electricity to around 6,000 domestic customers, while Igloo Energy supplies around 179,000.

Symbio Energy has around 48,000 domestic customers and a small number of non-domestic customers, it said.

Together the suppliers represent less than 1% of domestic customers in the market.

Read more: Over a million homes face higher bills as gas prices force more energy firms to go bust

Read more: Gas price crisis: Taxpayers 'face multibillion pound bill' bailing out energy firms

Customers of the affected firms are being advised to wait until they are contacted by their new supplier, which will be chosen by Ofgem.

In the meantime, customers should take a meter reading so they are ready for when their new supplier contacts them.

Ofgem has also advised customers to wait until they are contacted before looking to switch to another energy supplier.

The three firms are the latest to collapse in recent weeks amid an unprecedented increase in global gas prices, which have risen by 250% since January, and 70% in August alone, according to OGUK, which represents offshore oil and gas companies.

This means that nine small UK energy suppliers have gone bust since the start of September.

Read more: Martin Lewis' stark warning on 'outrageous' gas price rise

Read more: Energy price cap 'won't be scrapped', business secretary pledges amid gas crisis

It comes after failures by People's Energy, Green Supplier Ltd, Utility Point, PfP Energy, MoneyPlus Energy, and Avro Energy.

Blame has been attributed to a cold winter which depleted stocks, high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia and reduced supplies from Russia.

Ofgem said it was working closely with the government and industry to make sure customers continued to be protected this winter.

Neil Lawrence, director of retail at Ofgem, said its number one priority is to protect customers.

"We know this is a worrying time for many people and news of a supplier going out of business can be unsettling," he said.

“I want to reassure customers of Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy that they do not need to worry. Under our safety net we’ll make sure your energy supplies continue."

He reassured customers who have credit on their Enstroga, Igloo Energy or Symbio Energy accounts that the funds they have paid in are protected and will not be lost.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Children as young as eight post the abuse online

LBC exclusive: Children as young as eight posting racist abuse online

Breaking
Sarah Everard's mother spoke at the sentencing

Sarah Everard's mother tells Wayne Couzens he is 'very worst of humanity'

Katie Price has been charged with driving while disqualified

'I admit it all': Katie Price pleads guilty to drink driving after crash near Sussex home

Eco protesters have again blocked the M25

Eco protesters defy jail threat and block M25 junction for second time on same day

Sir Keir Starmer took aim at Boris Johnson during his speech.

Starmer takes aim at 'trivial' Boris and is targeted by hecklers at conference speech

The DVLA is facing a backlog of 54,000 HGV licences

DVLA faces pressure to clear backlog of 54,000 HGV licences

A fight broke out in a petrol station queue in Epping, Essex.

Shocking video shows more brawls erupting as fuel crisis enters day six

David Lammy speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Men shouldn't be asked to stay inside to keep women safe, David Lammy tells LBC

Insulate Britain protesters have blocked junction 3 of the M25.

Eco mob block M25 in seventh protest as group defies threats of jail again

Wayne Couzens is being sentenced over Sarah Everard's murder

Met officer used Covid laws to handcuff and 'arrest' Sarah Everard before murdering her

A study has found that some patients suffer from 'long flu'

Flu patients could suffer from symptoms similar to long Covid - study

Keir Starmer will claim "Labour will be back in business"

Starmer to declare Labour 'back in business' in crunch conference speech

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner at this week's Labour Party conference

'I wouldn’t have used the words she used': Starmer on Rayner calling Tories 'scum'

Boris Johnson has said the fuel crisis is stabilising

Fuel crisis 'to last weeks', but PM insists it is stabilising as the army gets ready

Four members of the Royal family attended the No Time To Day premiere alongside a star studded cast for Daniel Craig's last appearance as Bond.

No Time To Die: Royals, 007 and special guests attend long-awaited Bond premiere

The Prime Minister met bereaved families on Tuesday

PM to appoint head of Covid inquiry by Christmas after meeting bereaved families

Latest News

See more Latest News

A view of the city looking across to The Duomo , Cathedral of Santa Maria dei Fiore, and Ponte Vecchio Bridge in Florence, Italy (John Walton/PA)

Italy’s Uffizi gallery embraces comic book artists in bid to widen appeal
An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen on a display at the California Academy of Sciences (Haven Daley/AP)

Ivory-billed woodpecker among 23 species declared extinct in the US
Protesters gather during a protest against vaccination and coronavirus measures in Ljubljana, Slovenia (Darko Bandic/AP)

Slovenia suspends J&J vaccine following death of woman, 20

Daniel Craig (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Daniel Craig to play Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Broadway

A bridge spans the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul (Anthony Devlin/AP)

Cyprus accuses Turkey’s president of seeking new Ottoman empire
Pope Francis (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis praises young activists for challenging leaders on climate change
African migrants wait in line to register their names after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya and arriving at the port of Augusta, on the island of Sicily, Italy (Samy Magdy/AP)

Migrants rescued off coast of Libya find safe haven in Italy

Tunisia

Tunisia’s president names country’s first woman prime minister
Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley, holds the hands of her malnourished daughter, Tigsti Mahderekal, 20 days old (Ben Curtis/PA)

UN humanitarian boss brands Tigray crisis ‘a stain on our conscience’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a ceremony at the monument to Jewish victims of Nazi massacres in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv (AP)

Ukraine marks 80th anniversary of Babi Yar killings under Nazi occupation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'
cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/09 | Watch Live from 8pm

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'
Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party
'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel
'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family

'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family
'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic on LBC

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic to LBC
'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Home Secretary unsure how much the minimum wage is

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police