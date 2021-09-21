Energy price cap 'won't be scrapped', business secretary pledges amid gas crisis

21 September 2021, 08:40

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The energy price cap will remain in place despite escalating gas prices, the Business Secretary has told LBC.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Kwasi Kwarteng said that even though energy firms had called for the cap to be removed, it would stay in place.

Mr Kwarteng warned, "it's going to be a difficult time, we've got very high prices, particularly in energy."

He revealed that was the reason he wanted to "keep the energy price cap."

"I read in some of the papers today that some energy companies want me to remove the price cap and allow them to charge what price that they want, and I don't think that's acceptable."

Mr Kwarteng said the price cap would be retained and vulnerable customers would be protected.

Wholesale prices for gas have increased 250% since the start of the year and there has been a 70% rise since August.

Consumers are protected from sudden price hikes by the energy price cap, but this puts pressure on suppliers as they cannot pass on the increase in wholesale gas prices to customers.

The rise has been put down to a number of factors, including a cold winter leaving stocks depleted, high demand for liquefied natural gas from Asia and a drop in supplies from Russia.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'You don't know the numbers!' Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly
A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester
Nick Ferrari challenges Insulate Britain's Liam Norton

'Everyone is aware of the crisis': Nick Ferrari clashes with an Insulate Britain supporter
Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision

Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision
Ex-cops blast police response to Insulate Britain protesters

Ex-cops blast police response to climate protesters who targeted M25
'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I be head of Ofcom?'

'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I head Ofcom?'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Sir Keir Starmer would be the best PM since Tony Blair, says columnist Polly Toynbee

Sir Keir Starmer would be the best PM since Tony Blair, says columnist Polly Toynbee

10 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 20//09 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 20//09 Watch again

16 hours ago

Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction

Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eco protesters blocked the carriageway proper

Police haul eco protesters off M25 after activists dangerously block high-speed lanes
The winners from the 2018 Excellence Awards at a reception in Kensington Palace

Hero cops who became 'human shields' to be celebrated at police awards
The watchdog made the warning after almost two years of disruption to education

'Harmful' Covid school closures must never happen again, watchdog warns
Boris Johnson said Christmas should not be cancelled despite shortage and Covid fears

Shortages and Covid should not stop Christmas, Boris Johnson expects
Metwally left his partner close to death with multiple organ failure.

Doctor who almost killed partner in exorcism ceremonies jailed for over 14 years
Another attempt has been made to serve Prince Andrew the legal papers.

Prince Andrew: Legal papers for sexual assault case sent to LA lawyer
Joe Biden is set to make the announcement on Monday

US ditches travel ban for double jabbed UK and EU travellers

Ben Wallace has launched the investigation.

Defence Secretary orders investigation over Afghan interpreter data breach
LBC Views: Action is needed before more small energy suppliers go bust

LBC Views: Action is needed before more small energy suppliers go bust
How to challenge excessive gas and electricity bills

How to challenge excessive gas and electricity bills