Families 'worried sick' for three women, all 20, missing since night out

Eve Smith's car is still at the nightclub where the group were last seen. Picture: Social media

By Adam Solomons

Police have launched a desperate search for five missing youngsters, including three 20-year-old women, last seen at a nightclub in Wales on Friday.

Sophie Russon, Eve Smith and Darcy Ross went out clubbing at Newport venue Muffler to mark the start of the weekend.

But they have not been seen or heard from since 2am on Saturday morning.

Shane Loughlin and a fifth man, Refel Jeanne-Actie, are also thought to be missing.

Refel's family confirmed via social media that he is among those missing.

Eve's car is still at the venue and her family is 'worried sick and thinking the worst', her sister said.

Sophie Russon, 20, has also not been seen since Friday. Picture: Social media

Darcy Ross was last seen at the Newport nightclub. Picture: Social media

Lauren Smith wrote on social media this evening: "It is known that they went to the Muffler in Maesglas and then went to Trecco Bay on Friday night but left there to an unknown location during the night.

"They were last seen at approximately 2am.

"None of them have made contact with friends or family, which is very unusual. We are all worried sick and thinking the worst."

Shane Loughlin is one of two men also missing. Picture: Social media

Refel Jeanne-Actie is also among the missing, his family said. Picture: Social media

A relative of Shane's has also confirmed that he is missing and says the family is working with police.

Gwent Police confirmed it is investigating the disappearances.

South Wales Police, which covers the Porthcawl area and beyond, is also thought to be part of the investigation.