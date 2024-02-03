Tiger King Joe Exotic calls on Kardashians to get him out of 'hell hole' prison and ask Joe Biden to grant him pardon

The Tiger King, Joe Exotic, is now calling on the Kardashian family to get him out of his 'hell hole' prison and ask President Joe Biden to grant him a pardon. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Tiger King, Joe Exotic, is now calling on the Kardashian family to get him out of his 'hell hole' prison and ask President Joe Biden to grant him a pardon.

The reality star - whose real name is Joseph Maldonado - called on Kourtney Kardashian over Instagram to tell her sister Kim to help him seek release from prison.

Maldonado was in 2019 sentenced to 22 years after his conviction of two counts of attempted murder for hire for the plot to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin as well as 17 counts of animal abuse. This included killing four harmless tigers and selling tiger cubs.

Beneath a picture of Kourtney cradling her new baby Rocky in matching all-white, Maldonado took to the comments to ask for help from the reality star family.

"Awwww cute, also please have your sister help me get out of this hell hole," he wrote, as fans of the convicted criminal reacted with bewilderment and laughter.

A mugshot from Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Florida, shows Joseph Maldonado, also known as Joe Exotic, September 8, 2020. Picture: Alamy

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian in a scene from the reality show The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

The comment was liked almost 10,000 times and commented on hundreds of times.

"THE TIGER KING HIMSELF," one commenter said.

Maldonado replied: "Yeah I'm ready to film my comeback series so need @kimkardashian to push Biden to sign my pardon."

The former reality star was asked why the US president would consider pardoning him.

"Because I'm innocent," he claimed, "go watch the 600 videos at JoeExoticUSA.com/tigertales they all admitted they lied and signed affidavits that have been filed with the courts."

Maldonado previously reached out to Kim in 2020. In a letter he wrote: "I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart.

"Please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon."

He received no reply from Kardashian.