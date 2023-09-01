Breaking News

TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and her mother jailed for life for murder of two men during high-speed car chase

1 September 2023

Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhari
Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhari. Picture: Leicestershire Police

By Emma Soteriou

A TikTok influencer and her mother have been jailed for a combined total of at least 58 years for murdering two men in a high-speed car chase.

Mahek Bukhari, 24, and mother Ansreen Bukhari, deliberately rammed the pair off the road in an "ambush" in Leicester in February last year.

The content creator could be seen wiping away tears in the dock at Leicester Crown Court as she was sentenced by Judge Timothy Spencer KC on Friday for their involvement in the killing of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin in February last year.

Fellow defendants Rekhan Karwan, 29, and Raees Jamal, 23, were also jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years and 10 months and 31 years respectively for two counts of murder - while Natasha Akhtar, 23, was jailed for 11 years and eight months, and Ameer Jamal, 28, and Sanaf Gulamustafa, 23, were jailed for 14 years and eight months and 14 years and nine months respectively for two counts of manslaughter.

The victims, from Banbury in Oxfordshire, were in a Skoda being chased by Audi and Seat vehicles containing the eight defendants.

Mahek was said to have taken part in the ambush after Mr Hussain threatened to use sexually-explicit material to expose a long-running affair he had been having with her mother, who was married.

The court was told Mr Ijazuddin's car "split in two" and caught fire after hitting a tree at the Six Hills junction in the early hours of February 11 last year.

