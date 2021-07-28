Tokyo daily Covid cases top 3,000 for first time as virus surges during Olympics

28 July 2021, 10:15

Over 3,000 daily Covid cases have been recorded in Tokyo for the first time, as the Olympic Games continue despite surging cases.
Over 3,000 daily Covid cases have been recorded in Tokyo for the first time, as the Olympic Games continue despite surging cases. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Tokyo has recorded over 3,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day for the first time, as the virus surges just days after the start of the delayed Olympic games.

A record 3,177 cases were recorded in the 24 hours to Wednesday, up

It comes after 2,848 infections were recorded on Tuesday, exceeding the previous high of 2,520 in early January 2021.

Despite the Tokyo region being under a state of emergency - including an 8pm curfew and ban on hospitality selling alcohol - the Olympics have seen 38,484 people travelling to Japan for the games.

The Summer Olympics, already delayed a year by the pandemic, began on 23 July and will finish on 8 August.

Read more: Simone Biles: Gymnast star pulls out of second Olympic final to 'focus on mental health'

Read more: Team GB swimmer Tom Dean becomes Olympic champion after battling Covid twice

Organisers have stressed that those involved with the games have little contact with the wide population, with spectators banned from attending for the first time in living memory.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach even claimed there was "zero" risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese people or other residents of the village.

However, experts have said the event is "one of the major driving forces" behind the surge.

Read more: 'Getting jabs will help, not hinder you' as England moves out of lockdown, PM tells LBC

Read more: WHO chief warns pandemic is a ‘test’ and the world is failing it

There have been protests in Tokyo against the games.
There have been protests in Tokyo against the games. Picture: PA

“The government has sent signals that people are supposed to stay home, at the same time they celebrate the games. It’s a totally inconsistent message,” Kenji Shibuya, former director of the Institute for Population Health at King’s College London, told Al Jazeera.

"People are divided, on the one hand we like to embrace the Games and the athletes and congratulate them, but on the other we are very, very concerned about the current Covid situation," he added.

Since the beginning of July, 169 people associated with the Olympics have tested positive for Covid-19, organisers said on Wednesday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus outbreak Japan

Tokyo sets another virus record days after Olympics begin

hunderstorms with heavy rain have caused some devastation in northern Italy, with debris washing up in the city of Cernobbio.

Lake Como: Dozens rescued as mudslides, hail and flooding cause widespread destruction
Police tape is seen at a lock-downed apartment building in the south western suburb of Blacktown in Sydney (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Sydney to remain in lockdown as cluster grows

Simone Biles has pulled out from her second event at Tokyo 2020 citing the need to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles: Gymnast star pulls out of second Olympic final to 'focus on mental health'
A quarter of Brits have not shared a hug in over a year.

One in four adults not been hugged since pandemic began, survey finds
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told LBC's Nick Ferrari that there was more Sadiq Khan could do to tackle knife crime in London.

PM to Sadiq Khan: More could be done to fight knife crime in London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Prime Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson claims the press won't be "muzzled" by Official Secrets review
Boris Johnson refuses to say if Cressida Dick is 'right' for Met Commissioner

Boris Johnson refuses to say if Cressida Dick is 'right' for Met Commissioner
EasyJet chief calls for 'amber plus' list to be axed as it 'does not follow science'

EasyJet chief condemns PM's Covid travel policy as it 'does not follow science'
The inquiry said the south London council had allowed violence and sexual assault to flourish in its children’s residential homes

Lambeth report: Survivors' group founder reacts to London council child abuse inquiry
Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report

Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report
NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses

NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London